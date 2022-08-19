Lady Lions fall to LE, Jackson

The Washington Lady Lion tennis team hosted back-to-back matches at Gardner Park Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18.

On Wednesday, Washington welcomed the team from Logan Elm High School and on Thursday, Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson came to town.

Logan Elm won the match against Washington, four courts to one.

Washington’s court win came at first doubles.

At first singles, Addy Newsome lost to Hope Akers, 0-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Abby Wilson fell to Casie Gaskin, 3-6, 0-6.

Ellie Racine lost at third singles to Lana Smith, 0-6, 0-6.

Tristan Hammock and Sofia Siscoe won the first doubles court, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 over Makayla Davis and McKinley Perkins.

At second doubles, Abby Rose and Kate Bailey lost to Cheyenne Lawson and Allyson Berger, 5-7, 5-7.

Jackson won the match against Washington, three courts to two.

At first singles, Addy Newsome lost to Natalie Malone, 0-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Sofia Siscoe lost to Skylar Hatfield, 3-6, 3-6.

Jillian Frederick lost at third singles to Alex Bautista, 0-6, 2-6.

Washington won both doubles court matches.

At first doubles, Abby Wilson and Tristan Hammock defeated Josie Waugh and Lauren Carper, 6-1, 6-0.

At second doubles, Abby Rose and Kate Bailey beat Deonna Husten and Lacey Houser, 6-3, 6-1.

Washington is scheduled to host East Clinton Monday at 4:30 p.m. and then play at Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Sofia Siscoe hits the volley for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at the courts at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Sofia-Siscoe-vs-Jackson-8-18-2022.jpg Sofia Siscoe hits the volley for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at the courts at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Addy Newsome rushes in to make the play during her first singles match against Logan Elm Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Addy-Newsome-vs-LE-8-17-2022.jpg Washington’s Addy Newsome rushes in to make the play during her first singles match against Logan Elm Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald