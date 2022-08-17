Miami Trace tennis beats Chillicothe, 4-1

The Miami Trace Panthers girls tennis team improved to 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 4-1 win over visiting Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 16.

At first singles, Chillicothe’s Bella Flores beat Brooklyn Riggs, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard beat Haley Laughlin, 7-6, 6-1.

At third singles, Caitlin Davis defeated Avery Miller, 6-4, 6-4.

At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit-Dinardo topped Jacey Harding and Taysia Yusuf, 6-4, 6-2.

Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye won their second doubles match, 6-1, 6-0 over Kynze Bayes and Keyera Hatfield.

There was one junior-varsity singles match, in which Miami Trace’s Ta’Kyia Yahn beat Mackenzie Scaggs, 6-2.

Miami Trace will play at Hillsboro Thursday and will host Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Caitlin Davis plays the shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference third singles match against Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Caitlin-Davis-MT-10us-8-16-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Caitlin Davis plays the shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference third singles match against Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald