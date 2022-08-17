Miami Trace tennis beats Chillicothe, 4-1

The Miami Trace Panthers girls tennis team improved to 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 4-1 win over visiting Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 16.
At first singles, Chillicothe’s Bella Flores beat Brooklyn Riggs, 6-0, 6-0.
At second singles, Jenna Goddard beat Haley Laughlin, 7-6, 6-1.
At third singles, Caitlin Davis defeated Avery Miller, 6-4, 6-4.
At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit-Dinardo topped Jacey Harding and Taysia Yusuf, 6-4, 6-2.
Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye won their second doubles match, 6-1, 6-0 over Kynze Bayes and Keyera Hatfield.
There was one junior-varsity singles match, in which Miami Trace’s Ta’Kyia Yahn beat Mackenzie Scaggs, 6-2.
Miami Trace will play at Hillsboro Thursday and will host Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.