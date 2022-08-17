Blue Lion golf wins FAC match No. 2

JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second boys golf outing of the 2022 season Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Franklin Valley Golf Course.
Washington won the match with a 167 team score.
Miami Trace placed second with a 176.
Washington’s John Wall was medalist with a 37.
Brady Armstrong led the Panthers with a 42.
Robbie Wise of McClain led the Tigers with a 39.
“The boys played great,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “I’m very proud of our guys’ class, integrity and demeanor.”
After two FAC matches, Washington is in first place with a record of 9-1, followed by Miami Trace at 7-3 and Chillicothe at 6-4.
Hillsboro is fourth at 5-5, with Jackson fifth at 3-7 and McClain 0-10.
Also for Washington, Garrett Wahl shot a 42, Logan Clevenger had a 43, Will Miller, 45, Luke Crabtree, 46 and Shane Crago, 52.
Also for the Panthers, Konnor May, 43; Gavin Cowden, 45; Corbin Melvin, 46; Caden Noble, 54 and Jonah Goddard, 54.
Hillsboro placed third with a 177, followed by Jackson, 178, Chillicothe, 180 and McClain, 204.
Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 41; Leland Ewry, 60; Jeremy Webb, 64; Paul Royse, 69; Jacob Woods, 89.
Shaun Rodgers led Hillsboro with a 42.
Other scores for Hillsboro: Zach Ison, 43; Brogen Priest, 46; Logan Zurface, 46; Brody Armintrout, 53; Bryce Parsons, 54.
Scores for Chillicothe: Kaiden Koch, 42; Aiden Fischer, 44; Vincent Haller, 47; Drew Schramm, 47; Matthew Branscom, 48; Kaleb Elliott, 50.
Scores for Jackson: Noah Ernst, 42; Peyton Hill, 45; Logan Dummitt, 45; Sawyer Crawford, 46; Tyler Mullins, 53 and Tristan Tipton, 56.
Washington and Miami Trace are at home Thursday and will welcome Grandview Heights.