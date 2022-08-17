Blue Lion golf wins FAC match No. 2

JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second boys golf outing of the 2022 season Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Franklin Valley Golf Course.

Washington won the match with a 167 team score.

Miami Trace placed second with a 176.

Washington’s John Wall was medalist with a 37.

Brady Armstrong led the Panthers with a 42.

Robbie Wise of McClain led the Tigers with a 39.

“The boys played great,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “I’m very proud of our guys’ class, integrity and demeanor.”

After two FAC matches, Washington is in first place with a record of 9-1, followed by Miami Trace at 7-3 and Chillicothe at 6-4.

Hillsboro is fourth at 5-5, with Jackson fifth at 3-7 and McClain 0-10.

Also for Washington, Garrett Wahl shot a 42, Logan Clevenger had a 43, Will Miller, 45, Luke Crabtree, 46 and Shane Crago, 52.

Also for the Panthers, Konnor May, 43; Gavin Cowden, 45; Corbin Melvin, 46; Caden Noble, 54 and Jonah Goddard, 54.

Hillsboro placed third with a 177, followed by Jackson, 178, Chillicothe, 180 and McClain, 204.

Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 41; Leland Ewry, 60; Jeremy Webb, 64; Paul Royse, 69; Jacob Woods, 89.

Shaun Rodgers led Hillsboro with a 42.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Zach Ison, 43; Brogen Priest, 46; Logan Zurface, 46; Brody Armintrout, 53; Bryce Parsons, 54.

Scores for Chillicothe: Kaiden Koch, 42; Aiden Fischer, 44; Vincent Haller, 47; Drew Schramm, 47; Matthew Branscom, 48; Kaleb Elliott, 50.

Scores for Jackson: Noah Ernst, 42; Peyton Hill, 45; Logan Dummitt, 45; Sawyer Crawford, 46; Tyler Mullins, 53 and Tristan Tipton, 56.

Washington and Miami Trace are at home Thursday and will welcome Grandview Heights.

Miami Trace High School and Washington High School golfers are pictured at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (l-r); for Miami Trace, Jonah Goddard, Brady Armstrong, Corbin Melvin, Kaden Nobel, Konnor May and Gavin Cowden and for Washington (l-r); Garrett Wahl, John Wall, Will Miller, Luke Crabtree, Shane Crago and Logan Clevenger. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_MT-and-Washington-boys-golf-teams-at-Jackson-8-16-2022.jpg Miami Trace High School and Washington High School golfers are pictured at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (l-r); for Miami Trace, Jonah Goddard, Brady Armstrong, Corbin Melvin, Kaden Nobel, Konnor May and Gavin Cowden and for Washington (l-r); Garrett Wahl, John Wall, Will Miller, Luke Crabtree, Shane Crago and Logan Clevenger. Photo by Christy Wall