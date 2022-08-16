FayCo Soccer Assoc. signups underway

The Fayette County Soccer Association is currently registering players for the fall season of 2022.

Players ages 4 to 11 as of January 1, 2022 are eligible to play. Games will be held at the fields next to the Fayette County Family YMCA on Saturday mornings. Practices are anticipated to start in late August with games beginning after Labor Day.

Anyone interested in signing up their child may stop by the Fayette County Juvenile Court on the second floor of the courthouse to pick up a registration form (Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or download a form from the Fayette County Soccer Association’s Facebook page.

The deadline to register your child is August 19, 2022. If you should have any questions regarding the soccer program call 740-572-1534. When registering your child please consider volunteering to help coach a team as the FCSA always needs volunteer coaches.