Chillicothe wins 1st FAC girls golf match of ‘22

JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its first girls’ golf match of the 2022 season Monday at Franklin Valley Golf Course.

Chillicothe won the match with a team score of 180.

Jackson was second at 213, followed by Hillsboro, 257, McClain, 259, Miami Trace, 261 and Washington, 285.

Isabella Fischer of Chillicothe was medalist with a score of 40.

For Miami Trace, Emily Reeves led with a score of 52. Audrey Mullins shot a 69 and Hannah Cummins and Izzy Deskins each recorded a score of 70.

For Washington, Faith Wynne had the low score of 59. Teyvn Carter had a 71, followed by Alyson Foster, 76; Gwen Duncan, 79 and Claudia Fuller, 81.

Scores for McClain: Abbie Lovett, 60; Jacolyn Bolender, 64; Cariann Todd, 66; Kate Barrett, 69; Avery Murphy, 71 and Kallie Posey, 78.

Scores for Hillsboro: Kathryn Cluff, 56; Emma Yochum, 61; Hailey Phillips, 69; Grace Watson, 71 and Reagan Leeth, 74.

Other scores for Chillicothe: Julie Lemaster, 43; Meryl Haller, 46; Mikayla Spaulding, 51; Addison Smith, 52.

Scores for Jackson: Aubrey Arnold, 43; Taylor Mullins, 53; Alia Rippeth, 56; Schuler Murray, 61; Sabella McCarty, 77; Katelyn Williams, 78.