Panthers beat Tanks, 17-12

A pass intended for Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers (85) or Garrett Guess (5) is defended by Unioto in a scrimmage game Chillicothe Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Panthers defeated the Sherman Tanks, 17-12. In the contest for Miami Trace, Zach Warnock kicked a 34-yard field goal; Trey Robinette had two touchdown passes, a 6-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Guess and another to Bryce Perkins. Miami Trace will open the season at home against the Waverly Tigers next Friday night at 7 p.m. Warnock converted two extra-point kicks. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_MT-fb-vs-Unioto-scrimmage-8-12-2022-1.jpg A pass intended for Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers (85) or Garrett Guess (5) is defended by Unioto in a scrimmage game Chillicothe Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Panthers defeated the Sherman Tanks, 17-12. In the contest for Miami Trace, Zach Warnock kicked a 34-yard field goal; Trey Robinette had two touchdown passes, a 6-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Guess and another to Bryce Perkins. Miami Trace will open the season at home against the Waverly Tigers next Friday night at 7 p.m. Warnock converted two extra-point kicks. Chris Hoppes| Record-Herald