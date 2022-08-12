Blue Lions top Aces in scrimmage

The Washington Blue Lions took part in their final pre-season scrimmage Friday night, visiting the Amanda Clearcreek Aces. Washington won the scrimmage, 22-0 for the varsity in a half and some of the third quarter. The j-v Blue Lions won, 6-0. Tanner Lemaster had two touchdown receptions and Calum Brown had one touchdown catch. Those passes were thrown by Troy Thompson. Trevaughn Jackson had a sack for a safety and Gavin Coffman hit Jakob Hoosier for a touchdown reception. R.J. Foose made 3 of 4 extra-point kicks. Above, Mason Coffman (5) catches a pass from Troy Thompson (8) at right. Also pictured for Washington is Jackson Keaton. Washington will travel to Bexley next Friday to open the regular season against the Lions. The game starts at 7 p.m.

The Washington Blue Lions took part in their final pre-season scrimmage Friday night, visiting the Amanda Clearcreek Aces. Washington won the scrimmage, 22-0 for the varsity in a half and some of the third quarter. The j-v Blue Lions won, 6-0. Tanner Lemaster had two touchdown receptions and Calum Brown had one touchdown catch. Those passes were thrown by Troy Thompson. Trevaughn Jackson had a sack for a safety and Gavin Coffman hit Jakob Hoosier for a touchdown reception. R.J. Foose made 3 of 4 extra-point kicks. Above, Mason Coffman (5) catches a pass from Troy Thompson (8) at right. Also pictured for Washington is Jackson Keaton. Washington will travel to Bexley next Friday to open the regular season against the Lions. The game starts at 7 p.m.