Lady Lion tennis drops opener with Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School girls tennis team began the 2022 season with a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Chillicothe Thursday, Aug. 11.

Chillicothe won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Addy Newsome of Washington lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Washington’s Sofia Siscoe fell to Hayley Laughlin, 0-6, 0-6.

At third singles, it was Chillicothe’s Avery Miller beating Jillian Frederick, 6-2, 6-0.

Washington won both doubles matches.

At first doubles, Abby Wilson and Tristan Hammock beat Jacey Harding and Taysia Yusuf, 6-2, 7-5.

At second doubles, Abby Rose and Kate Bailey defeated Kynze Bayes and Keyera Hatfield, 6-3, 6-0.

Washington is at Hillsboro for another FAC match Tuesday and will host Logan Elm Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.