Panther tennis falls to Logan Elm

The Miami Trace girls tennis team hosted a non-conference match with Logan Elm Thursday, Aug. 11.

Logan Elm won the match, four courts to one.

Miami Trace won the second doubles court.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs lost to Hope Akers, 1-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard lost to Casie Gaskin, 3-6, 2-6.

Caitlin Davis lost at third singles to Lana Smith, 2-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit-Dinardo lost to Makayla Davis and McKinley Perkins, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6.

At second doubles, Audrie Musser and Macy Mahorney defeated Cheyenne Lawson and Allyson Berger, 6-4, 6-4.

There were four j-v matches, three doubles and one singles.

Lily Waddle and Isabel Gilpen lost, 2-6; Abby Steele and Kearra Anthony lost, 5-8; Lucia Wilson lost, 4-8 and Laura Lynne King and Caitlin Davis won, 8-6.

Miami Trace (1-1 overall, 1-0 in the FAC) will play at Waverly Monday and return to conference play Tuesday with a home match against Chillicothe at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Jenna Goddard makes the play during a second singles match against Logan Elm Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Jenna-Goddard-MT-10us-8-11-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Jenna Goddard makes the play during a second singles match against Logan Elm Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald