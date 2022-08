McClain girls golf beats Fairfield

The McClain High School girls golf team played a dual match against Fairfield High School Monday, Aug. 8 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

McClain won with a 250 team score to 255 for Fairfield.

Abbie Lovett led McClain with a 56.

Also for McClain, Cariann Todd, 61; Avery Miller, 64; Jacolyn Bolendar, 69; Kallie Posey, 69 and Kate Barrett, 70.

Makayla Brown led Fairfield with a score of 62.

Also for Fairfield: Emmy Caudill, 63; Emma Wheeler, 64 and Jaylie Duncan, 66.

The McClain j-v girls not involved in the varsity match played an inter-squad match at Buckeye Hills Monday.

The McClain Purple team defeated the McClain Gold team, 200 to 207.

For Purple: Kaylin Sterling, 61; Bryanna Stuckey, 69; Addison Goddard, 70.

For Gold: Rylee Perkins, 68; Temperance Beavers, 69; Audrey Chamblin, 70.