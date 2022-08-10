Blue Lion golf 2nd at Westfall tri-match

WILLIAMSPORT — The Washington Blue Lion golf team was back in action Wednesday, Aug. 10 with a match at Williamsport, featuring the host Westfall Mustangs and the Chillicothe Cavaliers.

This match against Chillicothe does not count toward the Frontier Athletic Conference standings.

Chillicothe won the match with a 186 team score.

Washington was second with a team score of 189 and Westfall recorded a final total of 205.

One player from each team tied for the low round of the day.

Washington’s John Wall, Chillicothe’s Vincent Haller and Westfall’s Jacob Hicks each led their respective teams with scores of 43.

Garrett Wahl and Will Miller both shot 47 for Washington.

Also for the Blue Lions, Logan Clevenger had a 52, Luke Crabtree, 54 and Shane Crago, 55.

Other scores for Chillicothe: Matthew Branscom, 44; Drew Schramm, 49; Kaleb Elliott, 50; Jack Oyer, 53 and Cade Howard, 64.

Other scores for Westfall: Isaac Stevens, 51; Brian Showblock, 54; Dalton Bush, 57; Josiah Story, 57 and Shawn Williams, 72.

Washington’s next match is Monday, Aug. 15 at home against Grandview Heights.