Blue Lion golf 2nd at Unioto quad match

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion and Miami Trace Panther boys golf teams played a non-league match at the Jaycees course in Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Unioto was the host team and also taking part was the team from Vinton County High School.

Unioto won the match with a team score of 170.

The Blue Lions were second with a 175.

Vinton County was third with a 212, followed by Miami Trace with a 237 team score.

Charlie Lewis of Unioto was medalist with a 38.

John Wall led the Blue Lions with a score of 39.

Konner May led Miami Trace with a 53.

Other scores for Washington: Will Miller, 42; Garrett Wahl, 47; Luke Crabtree, 47; Logan Clevenger, 55 and Shane Crago, 59.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Caden Noble, 58; Jonah Goddard, 60; Billy Wolfe, 66; Gavin Baughn, 67 and Corbin Melvin, 71.

Other scores for Unioto: Keegan Snyder, 42; Drew Douty, 44; Braxton Wolf, 46; Braxton Platt, 48 and Ethan Puckett, 48.

Scores for Vinton County: Silas Howland, 50; Sam Houston, 53; Connor Hamon, 54; Braden West, 55; Hayden Reynolds, 55 and Isaiah Allen, 56.

Washington’s next match is Wednesday at Westfall.

Washington’s Luke Crabtree hits a shot from the fairway during a match Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at the Chillicothe Jaycees course. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Luke-Crabtree-BLG-8-9-2022.jpg Washington’s Luke Crabtree hits a shot from the fairway during a match Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at the Chillicothe Jaycees course. Photos by Christy Wall Miami Trace’s Corbin Melvin watches his ball after a shot during the Unioto quad match at Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Corbin-Melvin-MT-boys-golf-8-9-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Corbin Melvin watches his ball after a shot during the Unioto quad match at Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Photos by Christy Wall