FCS golf outing set for Sept. 17


The Fayette Christian School is announcing its 13th Annual Golf Tournament.

The event will be held at Buckeye Hills Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The registration fee is $50 per person or $200 per team. The fee includes lunch, cart and snacks.

Any individual or business may sponsor a hole for $50.

For more information, contact Pastor Tony Garren, 740-606-3562; Gary Shaffer, 740-505-7809 or the school at 740-335-7262.

Checks may be made payable to: Fayette Christian School.

Sponsored by McDonald’s of Fayette County.