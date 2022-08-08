Washington Blue Lion players head to the ball-carrier during the scrimmage against Fairfield Union Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Pictured for the Blue Lions (l-r); Reece Self, Charlie Eplin, Charles Souther, Tanner Lemaster and Caden Shiltz.

Washington’s Jakob Hoosier makes the reception during a scrimmage with Fairfield Union Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Gardner Park.

Noah Haithcock makes a touchdown catch for the Blue Lions during their scrimmage against Fairfield Union Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Washington has a final preseason scrimmage at Amanda Clearcreek Friday at 7 p.m. The Blue Lions begin the 2022 season at Bexley High School Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

Tanner Lemaster (23) lifts Rocky Jones after a touchdown reception during the scrimmage against Fairfield Union Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Also pictured for Washington is Isaiah Haithcock.