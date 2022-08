Miami Trace senior quarterback Shay Salyers (2) rolls out during a scrimmage against Highland (Morrow County) Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Panthers have their final preseason scrimmage at Unioto High School Friday at 7 p.m. The 2022 regular season starts Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. when the Panthers host Waverly.

Miami Trace Panthers head coach Jerry Williams, left, talks with assistant coach Cody Snyder during a four-team scrimmage at Miami Trace High School Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Paint Valley Bearcats head football coach Corey Dye observes the action during the scrimmage at Miami Trace High School Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The other teams taking part were Highland and Greeneview.

Evan Colegrove (55) carries the ball for Miami Trace during a scrimmage against Highland Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Miami Trace High School.