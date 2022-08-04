Blue Lions 3rd at Adam Sharp Memorial Invitational

The 2022 high school sports season got underway Thursday morning, Aug. 4 with the Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Many of the Frontier Athletic Conference teams took part.

In the boys’ meet, Circleville won with a team score of 169.

Wilmington was second with a 177 and the Washington Blue Lions placed third out of seven teams with a score of 180.

Washington’s John Wall, along with Circleville’s Michael Fernandez, shared medalist honors, each with a score of 40.

Logan Elm placed fourth with a score of 181.

McClain was fifth with a 199, followed by Hillsboro, 207 and Jackson, 207.

For the Blue Lions, in addition to Wall, Will Miller shot a 42, Garrett Wahl, 46; Luke Crabtree, 52 and Shane Crago, 59.

“It was a good start to the season,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Coach (Derrick) Lyons (McClain girls head coach) did a nice job hosting the event. The course was in great shape, as always.

“We had three juniors and two sophomores that played today, so it was a good experience,” Bartruff said. “We have four of our top six back from last year’s FAC championship/District qualifier.

“John and Will played great, they both battled through a couple of tough holes to post good scores,” Bartruff said. “I look for us to be more consistent as the season progresses.”

Washington will have its first FAC match of the season Monday at the Hillsboro Elks course.

Five teams took part in the girl’s invitational Thursday at Buckeye Hills with Jackson winning with a team score of 202.

Jackson’s Aubrey Arnold was medalist with a 39.

Wilmington was second with a 224, followed by Logan Elm, 231, Miami Trace, 240 and McClain, 250.

Emily Reeves led Miami Trace with a 48. Audrey Mullins shot a 56, followed by Izzy Deskins, 67 and Hannah Cummins, 69.

Cariann Todd led McClain with a 58.

Other scores for McClain: Abbie Lovett, 61; Kate Barrett, 66; Jacolyn Bolendar, 74 and Kallie Posey, 75.

Scores for McClain boys: Robbie Wise, 42; Dave Edwards, 48; Jeremy Webb, 54; Leland Ewry, 55; Paul Royse, 60.

Scores for Hillsboro boys: Zach Ison, 43; Shaun Rodgers, 44; Brogan Priest, 44; Brady Armintrout, 76.

Scores for Jackson boys: Noah Ernst, 45; Payton Hill, 52; Tyler Mullins, 55; Tristan Tipton, 55; Sawyer Crawford, 58.

Scores for Circleville boys: Michael Fernandez, 40; Reid Seimetz, 42; Garrett Brooks, 43; Avery Ferrell, 44; Liam McConnell, 61.

Scores for Logan Elm boys: Will Higginbotham, 41; Grant Cline, 44; Graham Williams, 48; Judson Pollock, 48; Clayton Lambert, 54.

Scores for Wilmington boys: D. Cole, 42; T. Halloran, 43; B. Black, 44; L. Mellinger, 48; P. Fulton, 50.

Washington’s John Wall, right, and Michael Fernandez of Circleville were co-medalists, each with a score of 40, at the season-opening Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational held Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Buckeye Hills Country Club. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_John-Wall-Blue-Lion-golf-8-4-2022.jpg Washington’s John Wall, right, and Michael Fernandez of Circleville were co-medalists, each with a score of 40, at the season-opening Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational held Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Photo by Christy Wall