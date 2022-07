Harness racing featured attraction at the fair

Harness racing returned to the Fayette County Fair for the first of two cards of racing on a hot Wednesday afternoon and evening, July 20.

There were 11 races on Wednesday’s card.

There will be another card of harness racing Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. and culminating with the John Mossbarger Fayette County Classic.

The following are the results of Wednesday’s races at the fair:

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $6,100, SPONSORED BY ATOMIC CREDIT UNION

Horse, driver and trainer

1. Tre Cruz, Alex Hawk, Phillip Groves, 2.60, 2.40, 2.20; 2. Whydontukissthis, Scott Cisco, Steve Carter 2.60; 3. Crosswind Sammie, Ronnie Gillespie, Randy Smith, 2.60

Time: 29.4, 59.0, 1:30.4, 2:00.0

Exacta, 2-1, 3.60; Quinella, 1-2, 7.60; Trifecta, 2-1-6, 10.60

Rest of field in order of finish: 4. Demonized, Dylan Fagan, Dylan Fagan; 5. Truthfinder, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; 6. Cruisin Rnr, David Young II, David Young II; 7. Beachoholic, Jeremy Smith, Kenneth Williams

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $5,627, SPONSORED BY AWESOME REAL ESTATE

1. Unhinged, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr., 4.00, 2.20, 2.20; 2. Team Bravo, Tyler Smith, Scott Mogan, 2.10, 2.10; 3. Lipp, Austin Hanners, Thomas Litt, 2.40

Time: 33.0, 1:03.1, 1:34.4, 2:07.4

Exacta, 1-2, 26.60; Quinella, 1-2, 7.20; Trifecta, 1-2-4, 18.60; Daily Double, 2-1, 5.60

4. Long Boy Ridge, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus; 5. Send Rip, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 6. Uncle Peter’s Crew, Jeff Nisonger, Dustin Arledge

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $5,829, SPONSORED BY COURT HOUSE MANOR & ST. CATHERINE’S

1. Fear Her Touch, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter, 3.60, 2.60, 2.10; 2. Camie’s Babygirl, Austin Hanners, Thomas Litt, 3.20; 3. Inherent Resolve, Scott Cisco, Gary Crawford, 2.20

Time: 30.1, 1:01.0, 1:31.1, 2:01.3

Exacta, 2-3, 4.80; Quinella, 2-3, 5.40; Trifecta, 2-3-4, 69.60

4. Teachers Rock, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Georges; 5. B Safe Out There, Ronnie Gillespie, Jessica Smith

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $5,450, SPONSORED BY MERCHANT’S NATIONAL BANK

1.Foxtrot Patricia, Ronnie Gillespie, Tami Hartman, 2.80, 2.20, 2.60; 2. Vasillia, David Meyer, David Meyer, 4.80, 3.20

Time: 33.0, 1:03.2, 1:35.2, 2:06.1

Exacta, 5-1, 20.40; Quinella, 1-5, 51.00; Trifecta, 5-1-4, 57.20

3. Trebek, David Meyers, David Meyers; 4. B Flohill, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; Sheza Lil Pistol, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus

RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $6,100, SPONSORED BY WILLIS-CLARK AGENCY

1. Born Unordinary, Shawn Barker II, Dustin Arledge, 13.00, 2.20, 2.40; 2. Type A Personality, Jeff Nisonger, Ryan Miller, 2.10, 3.40; 3. VJ Panderosa, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter, 2.10, 2.20

Time: 29.1, 1:00.0, 1:30.0, 2:00.3

Exacta, 5-1, 12.60; Quinella, 1-5, 11.60; Quinella, 5-6, 6.00; Trifecta, 5-1-all, 69.60

4. M Amadeus, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 5. Hiswayorthehighway, Jeremy Smith, Jason Brewer

RACE NO. 6, THE McKINLEY KIRK SIGNATURE SERIES PACE, PURSE $5,000, DIS-TRAN STEEL

1. Nuclear Dragon, Jeremy Smith, Jason Brewer, 2.60, 2.60, 2.20; 2. Unlikeanyother, Ronnie Gillespie, Randy Smith, 2.80, 2.20; 3. Chocolate Crackers, Marc St. Louis Jr., Danielle St. Louis

Time: 28.3, 56.1, 1:25.2, 1:54.3

Exacta, 6-2, 26.60; Quinella, 2-6, 8.80; Trifecta, 6-2-3, 52.60

4. Tourge Seelster, Alex Hawk, Brian Georges; 5. Sweet Western, Tyler Smith, Randy Smith; 6. Redskittle, Charles Bolen, Larry Six, scratch, Arbin

RACE NO. 7, THE CHARLES & RONALD RIVERS SIGNATURE SERIES TROT, PURSE $12, 500, SPONSORED BY THE RIVERS FAMILY

1. Lane Of Stone, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters, 2.20, 4.20, 3.00; 2. Team Jesse, Hugh Beatty, Brian Georges, 3.60, 4.00; 3. Voyage To Paris, Austin Hanners, Thomas Litt, 3.20

Time: 28.4, 58.0, 1:28.3, 1:58.2

Exacta, 3-2, 4.60; Quinella, 2-3, 600; Trifecta, 3-2-5, 21.60

4. Uncle Joe, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 5. Enchanted Misson, Marc St. Louis Jr., Danielle St. Louis; 6. Workinitonbroadway, Jason Brewer, Jason Brewer; 7. Quadrangle, Jeremy Smith, Parker Smith

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $5,627, SPONSORED BY JOHN HINDERER FORD

1. Neth Going, Charles Bolen, James Bolen Jr., 3.40, 2.40, 2.20; 2. Entered To Win, Tyler Smith, Scott Mogan, 3.60, 2.80; 3. Kwame, David Meyer, David Meyer, 2.80

Time: 32.3, 1:06.0, 1:41.0, 2:11.4

Exacta, 6-5, 9.60; Quinella, 5-6, 4.00; Trifecta, 6-5-1, 61.20

4. Zavian, Terry Groves, Terry Groves; 5. Election Fraud, John Raynard, John Raynard; 6. Long Tom York, Ryan Miller, Ryan Miller

RACE NO. 9, NON-WINNERS OF $1,500 LIFETIME AE: NW $500 IN 2022, SPONSORED BY FAYETTE CARPET

1. Q Cobra Jet, Jeremy Smith, Parker Smith, 2.60, 5.40, 2.20; 2. Clarksville Boy, Kacey Burns, Roy Burns, 3.20

Time: 30.4, 1:01.0, 1:31.0, 2:00.3

Exacta, 4-3, 8.80; Quinella, 3-4, 6.40; Trifecta, 4-3-5, 57.20

3. Never Have I Ever, Mike Polhamus; 4. Rocks Treasure, Christopher Hope, Robert Werher; 5. Sportster Hanover, Austin Hanners, Craig Rousculp

RACE NO. 10 OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $5,450, SPONSORED BY GORDON CDJR

1. Biddy Bop, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Georges, 5.00, 9.60; 2. Angie’s Valentine, Jason Brewer, Jason Brewer, 5.20, 5.20; 3. April Spirit, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings, 2.80

Time: 35.1, 1:07.4, 1:39.1, 2:09.0

Exacta, 4-5, 15.00; Quinella, 4-5, 3.60; Trifecta, 4-5-2, 20.80

4. Hannahs The One, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 5. B. Wishflo, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty

RACE NO. 11 OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $5,829, SPONSORED BY WCR, INC.

1. Fear Our Fayth, Jeremy Smith, John Ackley, 2.20, 2.80, 5.20; 2. She Means Business, Jeff Nisonger, Ryan Miller, 3.80, 4.20; 3. Draconian Terror, Chad Clark, Jerry Downey, 5.20

Time: 31.4, 1:00.3, 1:31.1, 2:00.1

Exacta, 2-1, 3.20; Quinella, 1-2, 2.10; Trifecta, 2-1-3, 12.20; Daily Double, 4-2, 10.20

4. Fear The Flight, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter; 5. Really Sam, Roy Burns, Sean Mayhugh, scratch, Faithful Dragon

Jeremy Smith drives Q Cobra Jet to the win in the ninth race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 20, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Jeremy-Smith-drives-Q-Cobra-Jet-7-20-2022.jpg Jeremy Smith drives Q Cobra Jet to the win in the ninth race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 20, 2022.