Posted on by

Blue Lions host ‘Rising Stars’ football camp at Gardner Park


Blue Lion football players measure the length of a jump made by a camp participant.

Blue Lion football players measure the length of a jump made by a camp participant.


Courtesy photos

Campers participated in a 20-yard dash.


Courtesy photos

The 2022 Blue Lion Football Rising Stars football camp participants, along with high school players and coaches.


Photo by Mary Kay West

Campers participated in a game of two-hand touch football on day 2 of the camp.


Photo by Mary Kay West

Blue Lion football players measure the length of a jump made by a camp participant.

Campers participated in a 20-yard dash.

The 2022 Blue Lion Football Rising Stars football camp participants, along with high school players and coaches.

Campers participated in a game of two-hand touch football on day 2 of the camp.

Blue Lion football players measure the length of a jump made by a camp participant.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Camp-Broad-Jump.jpgBlue Lion football players measure the length of a jump made by a camp participant. Courtesy photos

Campers participated in a 20-yard dash.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Camp-kids-running.jpgCampers participated in a 20-yard dash. Courtesy photos

The 2022 Blue Lion Football Rising Stars football camp participants, along with high school players and coaches.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Football-Camp-Group-Photo.jpgThe 2022 Blue Lion Football Rising Stars football camp participants, along with high school players and coaches. Photo by Mary Kay West

Campers participated in a game of two-hand touch football on day 2 of the camp.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Youth-camp-two-boys.jpgCampers participated in a game of two-hand touch football on day 2 of the camp. Photo by Mary Kay West