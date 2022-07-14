Blue Lions host ‘Rising Stars’ football camp at Gardner Park

Blue Lion football players measure the length of a jump made by a camp participant.
Campers participated in a 20-yard dash.
The 2022 Blue Lion Football Rising Stars football camp participants, along with high school players and coaches.
Campers participated in a game of two-hand touch football on day 2 of the camp.
Blue Lion football players measure the length of a jump made by a camp participant.
Campers participated in a 20-yard dash.
The 2022 Blue Lion Football Rising Stars football camp participants, along with high school players and coaches.
Campers participated in a game of two-hand touch football on day 2 of the camp.