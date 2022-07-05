Blue Lion football camp set for July 12, 13

Washington High School varsity football head coach Chuck Williamson is announcing a youth football camp set for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13.

The camp, for youth who will be in grades 2-8 this upcoming school year, will be held at the football field at Gardner Park and run from 6 until 7:30 p.m. both days.

Campers will be schooled in the fundamentals of football through a variety of enjoyable drills, games and contests, according to a press release from Coach Williamson.

This camp will help each individual achieve a new level of self-confidence, while focusing on solid football knowledge and skills.

Campers will be divided into instructional groups and will have the opportunity to work on offensive, defensive and special teams drill sessions.

What to bring

Participating athletes should bring a positive attitude, football cleats, tennis shoes and comfortable workout shorts.

Quarterbacks should also bring one football with their name or school written on the ball.

The cost is $25 per camper.