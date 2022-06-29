BLAB golf outing set for Aug. 6

It’s almost time for the annual Blue Lion Athletic Boosters Golf Outing.

Bring three friends and join us at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Saturday, Aug. 6, for a good time while supporting our student-athletes.

If golf isn’t your forte but you still want to support the Blue Lions, considering sponsoring a hole, donating an item for raffle drawings, or volunteering to help at the event.

Registration is due by Friday, July 22. Please mail this form with payment to BLAB, PO Box 936, Washington C.H., Ohio, 43160, or email [email protected]

For more information, or to have a form sent to you, contact [email protected]

The tournament is limited to 16 teams and is starting to fill up, according to Mongold, so folks are encouraged to register soon.

We’ll see you at The Greens.