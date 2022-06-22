Williams to coach McClain boys basketball

The McClain High School varsity boys basketball team hired a new coach, a position left open upon former coach Joe Stewart’s May announcement that he was stepping down from the position.

On Wednesday, June 15, the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education met in a special session to see to hiring needs. Among those was the position of varsity boys basketball coach.

Bob Williams, a 1993 graduate of McClain who also played basketball for the Tigers, was hired for the role.

Williams is coming off of a three-year stint as head coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Paint Valley, where he is a high school intervention teacher.

“I’m excited to be back home and to be a Tiger again,” Williams said after the meeting.