Blue Lion MS boys win FAC track title

The 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference Junior High Track and Field Championships were held on Monday, May 2 at Hillsboro High School.

The Washington Lady Lion track and field team finished in fourth place in the FAC with 98 team points, while the Lady Panthers from Miami Trace finished in third place with 99 team points. The Hillsboro Lady Indians won the 2022 FAC Championship with 164 team points.

Individual winners for the Washington girls were:

Long Jump – Leah Marine (13’11”)

Individual winners for the Miami Trace girls were:

4 x 400-meter relay – Bella Shull, Kamika Bennett, Alison Reeves, Karleigh Cooper (4:32.72) meet record

4 x 800-meter relay – Paige Fitzgerald, Ava Shull, Isabelle DeBruin, Alyssa Esker (11:47.92) meet record

The Washington Blue Lion Boys team won the FAC Championship with 148.5 team points.

Individual winners for the Washington boys were:

100-meter dash – Andrew Young (12.11)

200-meter dash – Andrew Young (24.56) meet record

110-meter hurdles – Malachi McCullough (17.46)

4 x 100-meter relay – Quinton Marine, Kiontae Tyree, Miguel Utrera, Matthew Colflesh (48.95) meet record

High Jump – Andrew Young (5’4”) tied meet record

Long Jump – Quinton Marine (17’4”)

Shot Put – Miguel Utrera (41’4”) meet record

The Miami Trace boys team tied for second place with 103.5 team points.

Individual winners for the Miami Trace boys were:

200-meter hurdles – Jared Griffith (29.01)

4 x 800-meter relay – Evan Parsley, Liam Havens, Kooper Hicks, Jacob Rheinsheld (10:34.31) meet record

Pole vault – Jared Griffith (9’6”) meet record

The Washington Middle School boys track team after winning the McClain Invitational on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Blue-Lion-boys-ms-track-team-pic-2022.jpg The Washington Middle School boys track team after winning the McClain Invitational on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Courtesy photo