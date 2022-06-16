Alltop to attend Wilmington College

A member of the Miami Trace High School graduating Class of 2022, Dylan Alltop, signed a letter of intent to attend Wilmington College, where he will continue his education and his athletic career as a member of the Quakers’ football team.

Alltop said one reason he chose Wilmington College was its close proximity to home.

“It’s not far from home, that’s the main reason,” Alltop said.

“I want to thank my mom,” Alltop said. “She’s the one who pushed me to do everything.

“I’d like to thank Coach (Jerry) Williams,” Alltop said. “He pushed me every day to get better, along with Coach (Curt) Ware. He also pushed me to be a better player, all-around.

“Everyone on the offensive line that worked with me this year,” Alltop said. “I was an offensive guard on the right side.

“I had a great experience here at Miami Trace,” Alltop said. “They helped shape me into the person I am with the education they gave me. It’s a great education and I think they’ve prepared me for college.

“I’m going to be going to Wilmington for sports management,” Alltop said.

As for a favorite class at Miami Trace, Alltop said, “This class I took, Design, I enjoyed it every day. It was great to go to. It was basically an art class, but with computers. I enjoyed that a lot.”

His favorite teacher

“It was Mrs. (Laura) Hottinger,” Alltop said. “She was always there for me when I needed help. I could ask her about anything. She was that type of teacher to me. I could ask her anything and she’d help me with it.”

What will it take for Alltop to be successful at the next level?

“I’m probably going to have to dedicate myself to the weight room more,” Alltop said. “Obviously, it starts with the education, getting that first and then football.

“For football, I need to focus on getting stronger,” Alltop said. “Preparing myself, week-in and week-out, with watching film and other stuff.”

“Dylan meant a whole lot to this program,” Miami Trace High School head football coach Jerry Williams said. “He was an exceptional leader. He was a captain of the team.

“He was injured his junior year and couldn’t play,” Williams said. “He was here and still around with us all the time and still a very valuable contributor to this team whether it was in the locker room or where it was.

“I remember when he came in as a freshman,” Williams said. “He was one of the hardest-working kids we had. He just committed to the weight room and really worked hard. He committed to Coach (Curt) Ware and the offensive line and what they call the union. He just did a fantastic job.

“He got the accolades,” Williams said. “He was an all-conference player last year, an all-district player last year. He was an all-out ballplayer. He loved to hit. He was the ultimate offensive lineman, that’s for sure.

“He is very unselfish,” Williams said. “We moved him from left tackle to right guard and he just did a fantastic job for us.”

Wilmington is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference, with teams including Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Muskingum, Baldwin Wallace and Otterbein.

“It’s probably one of the highest Division III leagues in the nation,” Williams said. “He’s really going to have to commit to the program there. It’s always different for an incoming freshman, to learn the system, learn the ways of the weight room and try to navigate through their schedule. Whether it’s Division III or Division I, it becomes full-time.

“You have to love football and this kid loves football,” Williams said.

Miami Trace’s Dylan Alltop, seated, center, signs a letter of intent to attend Wilmington College, where he will continue his education and his football career as a member of the Quakers. Seated next to Alltop is his mother, Wendy Alltop, left, and his sister, Brianna Alltop. In back, he is joined by several of his teammates, as well as Miami Trace assistant coach Curt Ware, at left, and head coach Jerry Williams, right. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Dylan-Alltop-signs.jpg Miami Trace’s Dylan Alltop, seated, center, signs a letter of intent to attend Wilmington College, where he will continue his education and his football career as a member of the Quakers. Seated next to Alltop is his mother, Wendy Alltop, left, and his sister, Brianna Alltop. In back, he is joined by several of his teammates, as well as Miami Trace assistant coach Curt Ware, at left, and head coach Jerry Williams, right. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Dylan-Alltop-mug-pic.jpg