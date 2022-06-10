Knisley signs with Ohio Wesleyan

Shortly before she graduated Washington High School as a member of the Class of 2022, Makenna Knisley signed a letter of intent to attend Ohio Wesleyan University, where she will continue her education and her athletic career as a member of the Battling Bishops’ softball team.

Knisley was joined for the special occasion by her parents, her sister and many of her Lady Lions’ teammates.

“I’m going to school for zoology,” Knisley said. “And Ohio Wesleyan has a really tight program with the Columbus Zoo. I was really looking for this school as like a way to get a good internship at the zoo.

“The softball program just really fell in place and felt like home,” Knisley said.

Some of Knisley’s favorite moments came during her senior season, with wins over two of Washington’s biggest rivals.

“Probably, this year, as a whole, we were able to beat Miami Trace and Greenfield (McClain) twice, which we had never done in my four years,” Knisley said. “That was a really big moment for the season. We were really happy to be able to beat both of them twice.”

Knisley said her favorite subject in school was, “probably science.”

As for a favorite teacher?

“Mr. (Ryan) Sheets, he was my American History teacher,” Knisley said. “He is just a very good teacher and taught in a way the kids could understand. He made it fun to learn.”

“Any time you can have an athlete play at the next level, it’s an honor,” Washington High School softball coach Rick Foose said. “Makenna’s been a leader for us for four straight years; on the mound for us all four years.

“I don’t know if (Ohio Wesleyan) will have her continue pitching full time,” Foose said. “They might move her to first or third base. She’s really been a corner athlete for us, as well. That’s another option they have for her.

“She’s a sensational hitter and I know she’ll do well at the next level,” Foose said.

Ohio Wesleyan is a private university located in Delaware, Ohio.

Thank yous

Knisley thanked her mother, Amy and father, Greg and sister, Addison, her other coaches and travel softball team, the WCH Cougars.

“They’ve been a big part of my softball career,” Knisley said. “Softball’s been my main gig and I’ve played it ever since I was seven. I’ve been playing it a long time and it’s been the sport that I’ve really enjoyed.

“The support of my teammates, that has been a huge thing for me already,” Knisley said. “Through academics and through softball, just the support of my friends and my teammates and other people is just the biggest thing for me to be able to succeed.”

Makenna Knisley signs a letter of intent to attend Ohio Wesleyan University, where she will continue her education and her softball career. She is joined by (seated), her mother, Amy, left and sister, Addison and (in back, l-r); Washington High School softball head coach Rick Foose, her father, Greg and assistant softball coach Trevor Patton. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Makenna-Knisley-signs-5-12-2022-.jpg Makenna Knisley signs a letter of intent to attend Ohio Wesleyan University, where she will continue her education and her softball career. She is joined by (seated), her mother, Amy, left and sister, Addison and (in back, l-r); Washington High School softball head coach Rick Foose, her father, Greg and assistant softball coach Trevor Patton. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Knisley https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Makenna-Knisley-mug-pic.jpg Knisley Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos