Colter signs with Florida Coastal Prep

Reico Colter only spent one season with the Washington Blue Lion basketball team, but during that time he brought a spark and an excitement to the team and the city of Washington with his level of play.

Colter is going to continue his basketball career next season at Florida Coastal Prep Sports Academy located in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

For those not familiar with the school, this bit of information can be found online:

“Florida Coastal Prep Sports Academy is a high school and post-graduate opportunity for players seeking to earn a college scholarship to pay for their academic degree.”

“It’s kind of a gap in between high school and college,” Washington High School head basketball coach Shannon Bartruff said. “So he can still have the option to have four years of eligibility (for) Division I, II, III, NAIA, JUCO, whatever he wants to do.

“Reico was one of our best players for this season,” Bartruff said. “He took us from a three-win team to, this year we won 13 games and a Sectional title. In my opinion, we had a really good chance of winning a league title if we didn’t have a few guys sick and hurt.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve coached in the 10 or so years I’ve been doing this,” Bartruff said. “He’s probably one of the most-skilled kids I’ve coached. He can handle the ball, he can shoot from three-point range, he can shoot from mid-range, he can finish at the bucket.

“He’s one of the best defenders we had,” Bartruff said. “He was one of our leading rebounders. He led us in assists and steals. He was a game-changer in one year.

“I’m really excited for him and this next chapter and opportunity in his life,” Bartruff said. “I think he’s kind of excited to get started with that and move on.”

Colter was born in Atlanta, Ga., but moved to Washington C.H. from Dayton.

Colter spoke about his time at Washington High School.

“It was a good chance for me to reinvent myself,” Colter said. “It was a good atmosphere. I could work out when I wanted to. Really, just being around the game, for real, is a good experience.

“I had fun this year,” Colter said. “Only playing two years of high school basketball, this was a year to remember.”

Thank yous

“I would like to thank my dad, Reico Colter Sr.,” Colter said. “The assistant coach (Adrian Parks). Washington Court House as a whole, the community, for accepting me as the p.g. (point guard).

“(At Florida Coastal Prep) I’ll be playing against different prep schools and junior colleges and colleges,” Colter said. “I’m just weighing my options and taking one step at a time to see how things play out.”

Colter said he hopes to play in college or even overseas.

“Everybody’s dream is to get to the league (NBA),” Colter said.

The future appears wide open for this phenom.

According to another item found on its website:

“Florida Coastal Prep plays a national schedule competing against the top prep schools, junior colleges and high schools in the nation along with an individualized placement program for each player.”

Editor’s note: Individual picture of Reico Colter courtesy of Tina Wilson

Reico Colter signs a letter of intent to attend Florida Coastal Prep, as Washington High School head basketball coach Shannon Bartruff, left and assistant coach Adrian Parks look on. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Reico-Colter-signs-pic-5-3-2022.jpg Reico Colter signs a letter of intent to attend Florida Coastal Prep, as Washington High School head basketball coach Shannon Bartruff, left and assistant coach Adrian Parks look on. Colter https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_reico-Colter-mug-pic.jpg Colter