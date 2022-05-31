Miami Trace’s Workman places 8th at Regional

PICKERINGTON — The Miami Trace High School track and field team had five competitors take part in the second and final day of the Division I Regional meet at Pickerington North High School Friday, May 27.

Lilly Workman and Libby Aleshire were Regional qualifiers in the discus throw.

Mallory Conklin qualified to the Regional meet in the 800-meter run and Alyssa Butler and Jana Griffith reached the Regional in the long jump.

Workman medaled at the Regional, placing eighth in the discus throw with a best distance of 105’ 2”.

Aleshire placed 11th out of 16 competitors with a throw of 100[’ 7”.

Sydnie Smith of Bexley won with a throw of 152’ 11”.

Ashley Cornathan of Hilliard Darby was second at 134’ 0”; Halaya Woodson of Hamilton Township placed third at 127’ 7” and Michelle Ezenekwe of Olentangy Liberty took the fourth and final State-qualifying spot with a throw of 121’ 8”.

Conklin placed 13th out of 15 runners in the 800-meters in a time of 2:32.77.

Kylie Feeney of Dublin Coffman won the Regional in 2:14.18, followed by Mia Wyngarden of Hilliard Darby, 2:14.38; Emi Schroyer of Hilliard Davidson, 2:15.08 and Gwendolyn Stare of Newark in 2:15.68.

Simone Fleurima of Chillicothe was 12th in 2:24.53.

In the long jump, Butler was 11th at 16’ 3” and Griffith was 13th with a leap of 15’ 10”.

Hannah Brady of Watterson won at 17’ 10”.

Amari Kiluvia of Westerville Central was second at 17’ 8” followed by Daisha DeCree of Gahannah Lincoln and Kiera Bonds of Westland, both jumping 17’ 7”.

“I thought our kids battled at the Regional track meet in Pickerington,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “Nearly all of our athletes improved on their seed time and distance or they stayed the same.

“Out of the 16 athletes we took to Regionals, only one performed worse than where they came in seeded,” Noes said. “I think that is quite an accomplishment at this level. We knew going in we were going to have our hands full. It is a completely different world up here competing with the Columbus area kids.

“I have never seen a high school kid run a 20-second 200 and a 45-second 400 or a 6’ 10” high jumper or a 24’ long jumper,” Noes said. “The girl hurdler from Gahanna Lincoln (Camden Bentley) is unbelievable. She ran a 13.6 second 100 hurdle time and a 42.9 second 300 hurdle time.

“While we know it will happen, we hate to see some of our seniors wrap up their careers,” Noes said. “Jadon Rowe has had a great last two years for us. He is a two-time Regional-qualifier in the 100-meter dash and as a member of the 4 x 100-meter relay, he was a conference champion as well.

“Weston Melvin came out for his first year on the team and he surprised us all!,” Noes said. “He really found his niche in the 400-meter dash and qualifying to Regionals was pretty neat for him.

“As for underclassmen, Taevin Brown and Jake Manbevers returned to Regionals as members of the 4 x 100 relay,” Noes said. “I know they will work hard in the next year to reach their goal of making it to Regionals three years in a row.

“Landen Cope is also a member of that relay team and Asher LeBeau hopes to return next year in the 300 hurdles,” Noes said. “Both of those young men are also first-year members of the team.

“On the girls’ side, Alyssa Butler finished her career as a conference champion and District champion in the long jump and a District champion as a member of the 4 x 100-meter relay team. She had a great career and will be hard to replace.

“Libby Aleshire and Lilly Workman have been a force in the throws for the last four years,” Noes said. “They really pushed each other at practice and at meets and it helped them achieve so much success over their careers. Libby was a two-time Regional-qualifier in both the shot and discus. She was a two-time District champion in discus and was also this year’s District champion in shot, as well.

“Lilly was a two-time Regional qualifier in Discus and finished in 8th place to medal at this year’s Regional track meet,” Noes said.

“Mallory Conklin was a two-time Regional-qualifier,”Noes said. “Mallory was a District champion this year in the 800-meter run, setting PR’s nearly every time she ran.

“Courtney Arnold really worked hard over the last year,” Noes said. “She qualified to Regionals in the 300-meter hurdles and really came on strong for us at the end of the year. All of those seniors have left their mark on the Miami Trace track and field program and are all going to be missed.

“Junior Sydney Martin (4 x 400), sophomore Gracie Shull (4 x 400) and junior Mary Pfeifer (4 x 100) all experienced their first Division I Regional track meet and I look forward to them all returning next year.

“Junior Kaelin Pfeifer made a splash at the Regional meet, competing in four events!,” Noes said. “It is a feat to qualify in just one event, let alone four. But, right before the District meet she asked me to let her run in all four, so I told her I would let her do whatever she wanted and the final decision would be hers. So she ran with it!

“She solidified herself as one of the best sprinters in the area, qualifying in the 100, 200, 4 x 100 (District champion) and 4 x 400.

“Lastly, Jana Griffith made a return trip to the Division I Regional meet,” Noes said. “She qualified in the 300 hurdles for the second year in a row. She also qualified in the long jump and the 4 x 100-meter relay team this year. Jana was also a District champion in the 300 hurdles and 4 x 100-meter relay.

“Again, while we hate to see our seniors go, we are excited to see what our underclassmen and women can do for us next year,” Noes said.

Miami Trace’s Lilly Workman (at right) stands in eighth place at the podium in the discus throw at the Division I Regional meet at Pickerington North High School Friday, May 27, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Lilly-Workman-on-Reg-podium-take-2-5-27-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Lilly Workman (at right) stands in eighth place at the podium in the discus throw at the Division I Regional meet at Pickerington North High School Friday, May 27, 2022. Courtesy photo

Panther track & field team completes season at D-I Pickerington Regional

Submitted article