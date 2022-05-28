Lovett qualifies to State in 300 hurdles

CHILLICOTHE — Chloe Lovett graduated from Washington High School Friday evening.

To make things even more memorable, Lovett returned to the Chillicothe High School track less than 24 hours later and qualified to next week’s State Track Meet with a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.

It’s a great way for any track and field athlete to end their high school career.

Lovett was third in her heat and fourth-fastest overall with a time of 46.85.

She will run in the State prelims at 3:20 p.m. Friday at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.