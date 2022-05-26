District champs!

ATHENS — The Washington Blue Lion baseball team continued its postseason winning streak, extending it to four in a row, with a 3-0 District championship victory over the Sheridan Generals Wednesday at Ohio University.

It was the program’s first District championship since 2007.

Tanner Lemaster pitched a complete game for the Blue Lions, scattering five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Washington scored all the runs in the game in the top of the first inning.

The Blue Lions, now 18-5, will take on Bishop Hartley in the Regional semifinals at Teays Valley High School Thursday, June 2 at 5 p.m.

Hartley was the No. 7 seed in the Central District and the Hawks knocked off the No. 1 seed, Granville, 12-5 Wednesday.

In the top of the first for the Blue Lions, Karson Runk led off with a double to left-center field.

Titus Lotz followed with a triple to left-center. That proved to be the game-winning run.

The next two batters were retired, with Lotz holding at third.

Tyler Tackage followed and was hit by a pitch.

Jonah Waters then drilled a double down the field field line, scoring Lotz and Tackage to make it 3-0.

Sheridan did threaten in one inning, according to Washington head coach Mark Schwartz.

“They had runners at first and second,” Schwartz said. “They hit a ball to center field and their coach held the runner at third, but, the runner going to second rounded the base and headed to third. We got him in a rundown and the guy on third tried to score and Karson Runk threw him out at the plate.”

That very unorthodox double play extinguished that chance to score for the Generals.

“Sheridan was ranked third in the state,” Schwartz said. “They were 25-3, something like that, going into the game.”

As for Hartley, Schwartz said, “I don’t know much about them. I know they beat a very good Jonathan Alder team on Monday and then beat the No. 1 seed (Granville). I believe (Hartley) is 16-7. They play in a very tough league and they play a very good schedule.

“I’m excited for the team, for the players,” Schwartz said. “They’ve worked hard and they’ve earned it. I guess it really hasn’t sunk in yet. We’re going to give the guys a couple of days off and get back to practice Saturday. We’ll practice every day after that until Thursday when we go to Teays Valley.

“Tanner pitched like he’s pitched all year,” Schwartz said. “This was his third complete game shutout. He didn’t have as many strikeouts as he’s had in previous games, but, our defense…every player in the field made a play.

“A.J. Dallmayer made a great, diving catch in center,” Schwartz said. “Our infield was excellent. Titus made a great pick at first on a throw from Karson that short-hopped him. It was just an overall good team win.”

Offensively for the Blue Lions: Karson Runk, 1-3, 1 run, 2b, hbp; Titus Lotz, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb, 3b; A.J. Dallmayer, 0-3; Tanner Lemaster, 1-3; Gabe Wightman, 0-0; Tyler Tackage, 0-2, 1 run, hbp; Jonah Waters, 2-3, 2 RBI, 2b; John Wall, 0-3; Bryce Yeazel, 0-3; Evan Lynch, 0-3. LOB: 5.

RHE

W 300 000 0 — 3 5 0

S 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

WASHINGTON BLUE LIONS 2022 DISTRICT CHAMPIONS — The team gathers on the field at Bob Wren Stadium at Ohio University in Athens following a 3-0 District championship victory over the Sheridan Generals Wednesday, May 25. (front, l-r); Jack Mead, Cal Wightman, Karson Runk, Tyler Tackage, Titus Lotz, Tanner Lemaster; (back, l-r); Head Coach Mark Schwartz, Coach Buff Mustain, Coach Trevor Mustain, Collin Southworth, Jonah Waters, Bryce Yeazel, R.J. Foose, A.J. Dallmayer, Gabe Wightman, Will Miller, Evan Lynch, Gavin Coffman, Coach Brian Yeazel, John Wall, Coach Brandon Runk and statistician Todd Tackage. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Blue-Lion-baseball-District-champs-5-25-2022.jpg WASHINGTON BLUE LIONS 2022 DISTRICT CHAMPIONS — The team gathers on the field at Bob Wren Stadium at Ohio University in Athens following a 3-0 District championship victory over the Sheridan Generals Wednesday, May 25. (front, l-r); Jack Mead, Cal Wightman, Karson Runk, Tyler Tackage, Titus Lotz, Tanner Lemaster; (back, l-r); Head Coach Mark Schwartz, Coach Buff Mustain, Coach Trevor Mustain, Collin Southworth, Jonah Waters, Bryce Yeazel, R.J. Foose, A.J. Dallmayer, Gabe Wightman, Will Miller, Evan Lynch, Gavin Coffman, Coach Brian Yeazel, John Wall, Coach Brandon Runk and statistician Todd Tackage. Courtesy photos Washington’s Tanner Lemaster delivers a pitch to catcher Jonah Waters during a Division II District championship game against Sheridan Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Ohio University in Athens. Lemaster pitched a complete game as the Blue Lions beat the Generals, 3-0. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Tanner-Lemaster-pitch-Dist-finals-5-25-2022.jpg Washington’s Tanner Lemaster delivers a pitch to catcher Jonah Waters during a Division II District championship game against Sheridan Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Ohio University in Athens. Lemaster pitched a complete game as the Blue Lions beat the Generals, 3-0. Courtesy photos The Blue Lions raise their District championship trophy after defeating Sheridan 3-0 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Ohio University in Athens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Blue-Lion-baseball-raises-District-trophy-5-25-2022.jpg The Blue Lions raise their District championship trophy after defeating Sheridan 3-0 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Ohio University in Athens. Courtesy photos The District Championship trophy, won by the Washington Blue Lions in a 3-0 decision over Sheridan Wednesday, May 25, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Blue-Lions-District-baseball-trophy-5-25-2022.jpg The District Championship trophy, won by the Washington Blue Lions in a 3-0 decision over Sheridan Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Courtesy photos

Blue Lions beat Sheridan, 3-0; will play in Regional semifinals against Hartley June 2