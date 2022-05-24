WHS track in 6 events at Regionals

The second and final day of the Division II District track meet was held Saturday, May 21 at Washington High School.

The rains held off long enough to see the meet through to the conclusion.

The Washington Blue Lions finished ninth out of 16 teams with 38.5 points.

Unioto won the meet with 79 points, followed by Zane Trace with 69 points and Portsmouth with 68 points.

Hillsboro was seventh with 46 points and McClain was eighth with 44 points.

Washington placed fifth in the girls’ meet (out of 13 teams) with 57 points.

Circleville won the meet with 121 points, followed by Unioto with 104 points and McClain with 71.5 points.

Hillsboro was ninth with 40 points.

For Washington, Chloe Lovett placed second in the 100-meter hurdles finals in a time of 17.11 to qualify to Thursday’s Regional meet at Chillicothe High School.

McClain’s Brenna Wright placed third in 17.22.

Lovett also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.62.

Ryan Butterbaugh of McClain won the District in 47.83.

Mason Coffman qualified to the Regionals in the 100-meter dash in 11.70. Teammate Rocky Jones placed fifth in 11.74.

Portsmouth went 1-2 in the event, with Dante Hamrick winning in 11.50 and Dariyonne Bryant second in 11.56.

McClain’s Brandon King was third in 11.66.

Washington’s Paris Nelson finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.89.

Seth Wise of McClain won the title, clocking 15.47.

Nelson won a jump-off in the high jump to place fourth at 5’ 10”.

Washington’s Toby Mitchell placed third in the 200-meter dash in 24.07. Anthony Richards of Hillsboro won the 200 in 23.36.

King of McClain was seventh in 24.48.

Eden Edenfield of Hillsboro was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.22 and Iva Easter of McClain was third in 13.24.

Kierstyn Mitchell of Washington placed seventh in 13.78.

Washington placed fifth in the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:55.05. That relay was comprised of Aysha Haney, Allie Mongold, Haley Brenner and Mitchell.

Mongold placed fifth in the finals of the 400-meter dash in 1:05.27.

Lily Winter of Circleville won in 59.62.

Kaitlyn Jett of McClain was sixth in 1:06.03.

Circleville won in 1:47.77. McClain placed second in 1:48.67. Those runners were Luca Matesic, Butterbaugh, Wright and Easter.

Washington was eighth in the 4 x 200-meter relay. The team of Coffman, Toby Mitchell, Caden Shiltz and Isaac Hood finished in 1:38.89.

Portsmouth won that event in 1:32.26.

Madison Hayes of Washington won the 1600-meter run in 5:30.55.

Maggie Copas placed 15th in 6:40.82.

Bree Bailey of Hillsboro was eighth in 5:52.16. McClain’s Brooklyn Baldwin was 11th in 6:24.68.

Hayes placed second in the 3200-meter run to qualify to the Regional meet with a time of 12:29.49.

Briana Nelson of Unioto won in 12:07.02.

Ramsey Haines of Hillsboro was eighth in 14:20.68.

Washington’s team of Mongold, Mitchell, Lovett and Morgan Cartwright qualified to the Regional by placing third in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:22.86.

McClain’s Easter, Matesic, Butterbaugh and Jett took fourth in 4:26.92.

Circleville won in 4:13.74 and Unioto was second in 4:19.98.

Gabe Lynch of Unioto won the boys 1600-meters in 4:30.03.

Hillsboro’s Corbin Winkle was eighth (5:07.34) and Gavin Brown was 19th in 5:48.09.

McClain’s Cameron Snavely was 14th in 5:29.16 and Garett George was 15th in 5:32.55.

Washington was sixth in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 54.42. Those runners were Haney, Brenner, Mitchell and Aaralyne Estep.

McClain’s Matesic, Butterbaugh, Cook and Easter won in 51.30.

Hillsboro’s Gilkison, Browning, Roberts and Edenfield qualified to the Regional, placing third in 52.05.

McClain’s King, Max Eikenberry, Wise and Braden Wright won the 4 x 100-meter relay with a time of 44.39.

Hillsboro’s Mhanna, Bledsoe, Ferrell and Smart placed sixth in 46.62.

Charley Clyne of Zane Trace won the boys’ 400-meter dash in 51.55.

Maddox Fox of Unioto won the 300-meter boys hurdles in 41.41. Cameron Smart of Hillsboro placed sixth in 45.12.

Kayli Merritt of Washington was 17th in the 800-meter run in 3:01.38. Teammate Megan Sever was 20th in 3:13.03.

Ellie Patrick of Circleville won in 2:26.44.

Bree Bailey of Hillsboro was eighth in 2:41.95; Katrina Sturgeon of McClain took 10th in 2:45.62; Brooklyn Minton of Hillsboro was 11th in 2:45.64.

D.J. Frost of McClain was eighth in the 800-meters in 2:08.38.

Nick Turner of Hillsboro was 11th in 2:12.59; Andrew Newland of McClain placed 14th in 2:13.83 and Tate Davis of Hillsboro was 15th in 2:16.33.

Ashton Beverly of Unioto won the event in 2:02.17.

Edenfield of Hillsboro was third in the 200-meter dash in 27.10.

Faith Yancey of Circleville won in 26.44.

Winkle of Hillsboro was ninth in the 3200-meter run in 11:31.30.

Jase Allison of McClain finished 15th in 13:08.23.

Corey Schobelock of Unioto won in the 9:43.92 and teammate Turner Markko was third in 10:02.50.

Hillsboro’s boys placed third in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 3:36.41. Those runners are Turner, Smart, Ferrell and Richards.

Logan Elm won in 3:34.01.

McClain’s Lily Barnes placed second in the discus throw at 116’ 1”. Annie Karshner of Logan Elm threw 116’ 2”.

Abby Mustard of McClain was seventh with a throw of 89’ 4”.

Sever was 16th at 66’ 1” and Kaylin Hughes was 17th at 63’ 7”.

McClain’s Chris Starkey was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 43’ 5 1/4”.

Noah Fetters of Zane Trace won with a heave of 50’ 5 3/4”.

Hillsboro’s Derek Whitt advances to the Regional with a third place throw of 46’ 7 1/4”.

Ayden Clemons of Hillsboro was ninth at 42’ 3/4”.

Mason Mustain of Washington was 13th at 39’ 10” and Charles Souther was 14th at 39’ 4”.

Emerson Yates of McClain was 17th at 36’ 7”.

Haney placed ninth in the long jump at 15’ 1 1/4”.

Ava Jenkins of McDermott Northwest won with a leap of 15’ 11 3/4”.

Riley Barton of Hillsboro was seventh at 15’ 1 3/4”.

Matesic of McClain was 10th at 14’ 7 1/4” and Gracie Thoroman of Hillsboro was 13th at 13’ 10 1/2”.

McClain’s Wright was third in the boys high jump at 6’ 0”.

Eikenberry was sixth at 5’ 10”.

Jack Wagner of Hillsboro was 12th at 5’ 6”.

Kaithlyn Mcquiling of Washington placed sixth in the pole vault at 7’ 6”.

McClain’s Katie Cook tied for seventh at 6’ 0”.

Peyton Proffitt of Westfall won, clearing the bar at 12’ 0”.

The Division II Regional track meet will begin Thursday at Chillicothe High School with field events at 5 p.m. and running events at 6:30 p.m.

The meet concludes Saturday with field events starting at 11:30 a.m. and running events at 1 p.m.

The boys 100-meter dash final at the Division II District tournament Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Washington High School. (l-r); Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth; Caleb Boyer, Waverly; Brandon King, McClain; Dante Hamrick, Portsmouth; Mason Coffman and Rocky Jones, Washington. 200-meter dash finals at the Division II District meet Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Washington High School. (l-r); Toby Mitchell, Washington; Jeffrey Bishop, Portsmouth West; Anthony Richards, Hillsboro and Brandt Thompson, Piketon. Mitchell placed third to qualify to the Regional meet. The Washington Lady Blue Lion 4 x 100-meter relay team is pictured after their finals run Saturday, May 21, 2022. (l-r); Aaralyne Estep, Kierstyn Mitchell, Haley Brenner and Aysha Haney. The Washington Lady Lions 4 x 400-meter relay team after placing third in the finals Saturday, May 21, 2022. (l-r); Allie Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell, Morgan Cartwright and Chloe Lovett. Washington's Maggie Copas competes in the 1600-meter run in the Division II District track meet Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Washington High School. Washington's Madison Hayes leads the way in the 1600-meter run at the District tournament Saturday, May 21, 2022. Hayes won the 1600 and placed second in the 3200-meters to qualify to the Regional meet later this week at Chillicothe High School. Girls 100-meter finals at the Division II District meet Saturday, May 21, 2022. (l-r); Iva Easter, McClain; Eden Edenfield, Hillsboro; Faith Yancey, Circleville; Bella Miller, Wheelersburg; Paris Debord, Unioto and Kierstyn Mitchell, Washington.