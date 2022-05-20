Miami Trace girls track 2nd at D-I District meet

MARIETTA — The Miami Trace High School track and field teams made the long trip over to Marietta College to compete in the Division I District tournament Thursday, May 19.

The Miami Trace girls team placed second out of eight teams with 95 points.

Dover won the meet with 135.75 points.

Chillicothe placed sixth with 65.25 points.

On the boys’ side, Miami Trace finished ninth out of 10 teams with 43 points.

New Philadelphia won in dominating fashion with 183 team points. Dover was a distant second with 71 points.

Chillicothe placed fourth with 65.5 points.

Miami Trace will be sending a total of 17 athletes to the Regional meet in 16 different events.

Miami Trace junior Jana Griffith won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.02, which was just over two seconds faster than Alyssa Feller of Dover (49.24) who finished second.

Griffith qualifies to next week’s Regional meet at Pickerington North High School Wednesday. Field events start at 4:30 p.m. and track events start at 6 p.m.

Libby Aleshire won the District shot put event with a throw of 32’ 10” to qualify to the Regional.

Aleshire also won the District discus throw with a distance of 110’ 1”.

Lilly Workman placed fourth with a throw of 100’ 10”. Both are Regional qualifiers in the event.

Alyssa Butler won the long jump with a leap of 16’ 8 1/4”.

Griffith placed third with a jump of 15’ 7” to join her teammate at Regionals in that event.

Miami Trace’s 4 x 400-meter relay team placed fourth to advance to the Regionals. Sydney Martin, Gracie Shull, Kaelin Pfeifer and Mallory Conklin combined for a time of 4:24.43.

Kaelin Pfeifer placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.59 to qualify to the Regional meet. She placed fourth in the 100-meter dash in 13.36.

Mallory Conklin won the 800-meter run at the District meet in 2:29.29.

Miami Trace’s Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer, Mary Pfeifer and Butler combined to win the 4 x 100-meter relay in 52.27.

For the Miami Trace boys team, Weston Melvin placed second in the 400-meter dash to advance to the Regionals with a time of 51.81.

Miami Trace placed second in the 4 x 100-meter relay to move on to the Regional meet. Landen Cope, Taevin Brown, Jake Manbevers and Jaden Rowe ran a time of 44.57.

Asher LeBeau placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 43.01 to qualify to next week’s Regional in Pickerington.

Aiden Johnson placed sixth in the pole vault, clearing 10’ 6”.

Cole Campbell was sixth in the discus throw with a distance of 121’ 2”.

Bryce Bennett placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 43’ 3 3/4”.

Jadon Rowe qualified to Regionals in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.41. He placed sixth in the 200-meter dash in 24.58.

Panthers sending 17 athletes to Regional meet in 16 events