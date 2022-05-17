High School Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 2

Holland Springfield 10, Tol. Start 0

Mansfield Madison 13, Tol. Bowsher 6

Division II

Akr. Coventry 9, Peninsula Woodridge 3

Chardon NDCL at Streetsboro, ppd. To May 17.

Chesterland W. Geauga at Struthers, ppd. To May 17.

Cle. Benedictine 6, Rocky River 5

Cortland Lakeview at Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd. To May 17.

E. Cle. Shaw 20, Cle. John Adams 4

Geneva at Perry, ppd. To May 17.

Girard at Conneaut, ppd. To May 17.

Mentor Lake Cath. 18, Cle. Bard 0

Niles McKinley at Hubbard, ppd. To May 17.

Poland Seminary 10, Youngs. Chaney 0

Ravenna at Can. South, ppd. To May 17.

Richfield Revere 6, Sheffield Brookside 1

Youngs. East at Warren Howland, ppd. To May 17.

Region 6

Akr. Springfield 11, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Beachwood 3, LaGrange Keystone 2

Oberlin Firelands 8, Lorain Clearview 5

Region 7

Chillicothe Unioto 16, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Circleville 11, Waverly 1

Hillsboro 2, Gallipolis Gallia 1

Jackson 10, McArthur Vinton County 0

New Lexington 10, Miami Trace 3

Thornvillle Sheridan 11, Marietta 1

Vincent Warren 3, Athens 2

Washington C.H. 7, Greenfield McClain 5

Region 7 Sectional Finals

Wednesday, May 18

Circleville at Jackson

New Lexington at Washington C.H.

Warren at Sheridan

Hillsboro at Unioto

Division III

Region 9

Andover Pymatuning Valley 18, E. Palestine 3

Atwater Waterloo 8, Newton Falls 5

Brooklyn 14, Fairview 7

Burton Berkshire 2, Hanoverton United 0

Garfield Hts. Trinity 4, Wickliffe 3

Garrettsville Garfield 5, Ravenna SE 2

Jefferson Area 11, Kirtland 8

Leavittsburg LaBrae 6, Mantua Crestwood 5, 8 innings

Orrville 21, Cle. Garrett Morgan 0

West Salem Northwestern 4, Massillon Tuslaw 2

Youngs. Liberty at New Middletown Spring., ppd. To May 17.

Region 11

Bellaire 2, Barnesville 1

Beverly Ft. Frye 1, Richmond Edison 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 6, Zanesville W. Muskingum 4

Coshocton 3, Rayland Buckeye Local 0

Crooksville 3, Ironton 2

Frankfort Adena 12, McDermott Scioto NW 2

Ironton Rock Hill 7, South Point 4

Lynchburg-Clay 6, Bidwell River Valley 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 14, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Nelsonville-York at Winchester Eastern, ppd. To May 17.

Piketon 12, Seaman N. Adams 5

Pomeroy Meigs 16, Albany Alexander 1

Portsmouth W. 7, Stewart Federal Hocking 3

Proctorville Fairland 10, Chesapeake 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 12, Newcomerstown 2

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 9, Lore City Buckeye Trail 3

Wellston 7, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 0

Williamsport Westfall 10, Belpre 0

Region 12

Anna 25, Day. Meadowdale 1

Casstown Miami East 13, Brookville 3

Cin. Deer Park 15, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. North College Hill 7, Cin. Riverview East 3

Clermont NE 1, Cin. Purcell Marian 0

Georgetown 19, Cin. Gamble Montesorri 4

Jamestown Greeneview 2, Day. Northridge 0

New Paris National Trail 10, Camden Preble Shawnee 6

Sabina E. Clinton 11, Cin. Finneytown 1

W. Liberty-Salem 5, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Division IV

Region 16

Botkins 1, Ansonia 0

Cedarville 16, Legacy Christian 0

Cin. Seven Hills 10, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

DeGraff Riverside 6, Jackson Center 4

Houston 14, Sidney Fairlawn 0

Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 11, Yellow Springs 1

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 9, Lockland 2

Spring. Cath. Central 7, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 4

Union City Mississinawa Valley 8, Sidney Lehman 1

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 2, New Madison Tri-Village 1

Division II Softball District Semifinal Results

May 16

Athens 14, Gallia Academy 3

Sheridan 4, Circleville 3

District championship game

May 18, 6 p.m.

Sheridan vs. Athens