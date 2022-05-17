High School Scores

Monday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 2
Holland Springfield 10, Tol. Start 0
Mansfield Madison 13, Tol. Bowsher 6
Division II
Akr. Coventry 9, Peninsula Woodridge 3
Chardon NDCL at Streetsboro, ppd. To May 17.
Chesterland W. Geauga at Struthers, ppd. To May 17.
Cle. Benedictine 6, Rocky River 5
Cortland Lakeview at Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd. To May 17.
E. Cle. Shaw 20, Cle. John Adams 4
Geneva at Perry, ppd. To May 17.
Girard at Conneaut, ppd. To May 17.
Mentor Lake Cath. 18, Cle. Bard 0
Niles McKinley at Hubbard, ppd. To May 17.
Poland Seminary 10, Youngs. Chaney 0
Ravenna at Can. South, ppd. To May 17.
Richfield Revere 6, Sheffield Brookside 1
Youngs. East at Warren Howland, ppd. To May 17.
Region 6
Akr. Springfield 11, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Beachwood 3, LaGrange Keystone 2
Oberlin Firelands 8, Lorain Clearview 5
Region 7
Chillicothe Unioto 16, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
Circleville 11, Waverly 1
Hillsboro 2, Gallipolis Gallia 1
Jackson 10, McArthur Vinton County 0
New Lexington 10, Miami Trace 3
Thornvillle Sheridan 11, Marietta 1
Vincent Warren 3, Athens 2
Washington C.H. 7, Greenfield McClain 5
Region 7 Sectional Finals
Wednesday, May 18
Circleville at Jackson
New Lexington at Washington C.H.
Warren at Sheridan
Hillsboro at Unioto
Division III
Region 9
Andover Pymatuning Valley 18, E. Palestine 3
Atwater Waterloo 8, Newton Falls 5
Brooklyn 14, Fairview 7
Burton Berkshire 2, Hanoverton United 0
Garfield Hts. Trinity 4, Wickliffe 3
Garrettsville Garfield 5, Ravenna SE 2
Jefferson Area 11, Kirtland 8
Leavittsburg LaBrae 6, Mantua Crestwood 5, 8 innings
Orrville 21, Cle. Garrett Morgan 0
West Salem Northwestern 4, Massillon Tuslaw 2
Youngs. Liberty at New Middletown Spring., ppd. To May 17.
Region 11
Bellaire 2, Barnesville 1
Beverly Ft. Frye 1, Richmond Edison 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 6, Zanesville W. Muskingum 4
Coshocton 3, Rayland Buckeye Local 0
Crooksville 3, Ironton 2
Frankfort Adena 12, McDermott Scioto NW 2
Ironton Rock Hill 7, South Point 4
Lynchburg-Clay 6, Bidwell River Valley 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 14, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Nelsonville-York at Winchester Eastern, ppd. To May 17.
Piketon 12, Seaman N. Adams 5
Pomeroy Meigs 16, Albany Alexander 1
Portsmouth W. 7, Stewart Federal Hocking 3
Proctorville Fairland 10, Chesapeake 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 12, Newcomerstown 2
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 9, Lore City Buckeye Trail 3
Wellston 7, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 0
Williamsport Westfall 10, Belpre 0
Region 12
Anna 25, Day. Meadowdale 1
Casstown Miami East 13, Brookville 3
Cin. Deer Park 15, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Cin. North College Hill 7, Cin. Riverview East 3
Clermont NE 1, Cin. Purcell Marian 0
Georgetown 19, Cin. Gamble Montesorri 4
Jamestown Greeneview 2, Day. Northridge 0
New Paris National Trail 10, Camden Preble Shawnee 6
Sabina E. Clinton 11, Cin. Finneytown 1
W. Liberty-Salem 5, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Division IV
Region 16
Botkins 1, Ansonia 0
Cedarville 16, Legacy Christian 0
Cin. Seven Hills 10, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
DeGraff Riverside 6, Jackson Center 4
Houston 14, Sidney Fairlawn 0
Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 11, Yellow Springs 1
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 9, Lockland 2
Spring. Cath. Central 7, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 4
Union City Mississinawa Valley 8, Sidney Lehman 1
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 2, New Madison Tri-Village 1
Division II Softball District Semifinal Results
May 16
Athens 14, Gallia Academy 3
Sheridan 4, Circleville 3
District championship game
May 18, 6 p.m.
Sheridan vs. Athens