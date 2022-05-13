Cavs win FAC meet

GREENFIELD — The Frontier Athletic Conference track meet concluded Thursday, May 12 on a bright, sunny day at McClain High School.

In the end, the Chillicothe Cavaliers prevailed, winning the boys’ meet with 151 points and the girls’ meet with 141.5 points.

In the girls’ meet, Miami Trace was second with 133 points, followed by McClain with 117 points, Hillsboro with 102.5, Jackson with 80 and Washington with 77.

It was a very close battle for second place in the boys’ meet, with McClain scoring 118 points, Hillsboro tallying 116 and Miami Trace finishing with 113 points.

Jackson was fifth with 91 points and Washington was sixth with 61 points.

For the boys, taking a look at the relays, Chillicothe won the 4 x 100, 4 x 200 and 4 x 400-meter events.

McClain won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

For the girls, McClain won the 4 x 100-meter relay and Chillicothe won the 4 x 2, 4 x 4 and 4 x 8.

Washington’s Madison Hayes won the 1600 and 3200-meter events.

Hayes broke Katherine McCallum of Chillicothe’s record from a year ago (12:11.20) with a time of 12:08.09.

Miami Trace’s Alyssa Butler won the long jump with a new conference record distance of 16’ 11”. The one-year old record was 16’ 0” by Paige Huggins of Chillicothe.

In the throwing events, it was Lily, then Libby and then Lilly. That is, Lily Barnes of McClain, Libby Aleshire and Lilly Workman of Miami Trace, finishing 1-2-3 in the shot and discus throw.

For the boys, Miami Trace’s Jadon Rowe became a two-time FAC champion, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.38 and the 200-meter dash in 23.06.

Washington’s Jacob Stone won the pole vault on Tuesday with a clearance of 12’ 0”.

Simone Fleurima of Chillicothe won the 800-meter run, Jacey Harding of Chillicothe won the 100-meter hurdles and Ryan Butterbaugh of McClain won the 300-meter hurdles in a very close finish, edging Jana Griffith of Miami Trace by .05 of a second.

Olivia Kennedy of Jackson won the 400-meter dash, Eden Edenfield of Hillsboro won the pole vault and Abbey Sims-Clark of Chillicothe took the high jump.

Anthony Richards of Hillsboro won the 400-meter dash and D.J. Frost of McClain won the 800-meters.

For Chillicothe, Ryan Blum won the 1600-meter run and Reid Proctor won the 3200-meter event.

Seth Wise of McClain won the 110-meter hurdles and Tristan Wingo of Chillicothe won the 300-meters.

Max Eikenberry of McClain won the high jump with teammate Braden Wright placing second.

McClain’s Chris Starkey won the shot put and Derek Whitt of Hillsboro won the discus throw.

Girls results

First place, Miami Trace and Washington

100-meter dash

Iva Easter, Mc, 1st, 13.04; Alyssa Butler, MT, 3rd, 13.30; Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 4th, 13.35; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 6th, 13.58

200-meter dash

Eden Edenfield, H, 1st, 26.66; Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 3rd, 26.96; Alyssa Butler, MT, 7th, 28.58

400-meter dash

Olivia Kennedy, J, 1st, 58.27; Allie Mongold, W, 6th, 1:06.51; Gracie Shull, MT, 8th, 1:06.93

800-meter run

Simone Fleurima, C, 1st, 2:30.44; Mallory Conklin, MT, 2nd, 2:37.82; Kayli Merritt, W, 8th, 2:47.79; Meghan Cory, MT, 10th, 2:56.97; Megan Sever, W, 11th, 3:13.38

1600-meter run

Madison Hayes, W, 1st, 5:28.53; Mallory Conklin, MT, 5th, 5:55.05; Maggie Copas, W, 9th, 6:30.04

3200-meter run

Madison Hayes, W, 1st, 12:08.09; Meghan Cory, MT, 8th, 14:22.56

100-meter hurdles

Jacey Harding, C, 1st, 15.92; Jana Griffith, MT, 4th, 17.35; Morgan Cartwright, W, 6th, 17.57

300-meter hurdles

Ryan Butterbaugh, Mc, 1st, 47.37; Jana Griffith, MT, 2nd, 47.42; Chloe Lovett, W, 4th, 48.16; Courtney Arnold, MT, 5th, 50.31; Morgan Cartwright, W, 7th, 52.89

4 x 100-meter relay

McClain, 1st, 52.10 (Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Iva Easter); Miami Trace, 2nd, 52.17 (Jana Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer, Mary Pfeifer, Alyssa Butler); Washington, 4th, 54.87 (Aysha Haney, Haley Brenner, Aaralyne Estep, Kierstyn Mitchell)

4 x 200-meter relay

Chillicothe, 1st, 1:48.32 (Kiera Archer, Addy Mendel, Jacey Harding, Kendra Allen); Washington, 4th, 1:52.07 (Aysha Haney, Allie Mongold, Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell); Miami Trace, 5th, 1:53.96 (Sydney Martin, Mary Pfeifer, Alexis Gardner, Gracie Shull)

4 x 400-meter relay

Chillicothe, 1st, 4:17.43 (Kiera Archer, Addy Mendel, Simone Fleurima, Kendra Allen); Washington, 3rd, 4:19.51 (Allie Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell, Chloe Lovett, Morgan Cartwright); Miami Trace, 4th, 4:25.69 (Sydney Martin, Kaelin Pfeifer, Gracie Shull, Alexis Gardner)

4 x 800-meter relay

Chillicothe, 1st, 10:47.42 (Simone Fleurima, Katherine McCallum, Allison Gozy, Maylee Young); Miami Trace, 3rd, 11:09.74 (Mallory Conklin, Gracie Shull, Meghan Cory, Carley Payton); Wasington, 6th, 12:08.73 (Kaithlyn Maquilling, Maggie Copas, Madison Hayes, Shelbee Crago)

High jump

Abbey Sims-Clark, C, 1st, 5’ 0”; Sydney Martin, MT, tie 4th, 4’ 4”; Alexis Gardner, MT, tie 6th, 4’ 4”; Aysha Haney, W, tie 6th 4’ 4”; Laurel Marting, W, tie 6th, 4’ 4”

Pole vault

Eden Edenfield, H, 1st, 8’ 6”; Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, 2nd, 8’ 0”; Miranda Cory, MT, 3rd, 7’ 6”; Mackenzie Cory, MT, 7th, 6’ 6”

Long jump

Alyssa Butler, MT, 1st, 16’ 11”; Jana Griffith, MT, 2nd, 15’ 6”; Aysha Haney, W, 7th, 14’ 9”; Laurel Marting, W, 9th, 13’ 10 1/2”

Shot put

Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 35’ 9”; Libby Aleshire, MT, 2nd, 31’ 11 1/2”; Lilly Workman, MT, 3rd, 30’ 3”; Jada Ryan, W, 6th, 28’ 1”; Megan Sever, W, 7th, 25’ 7 1/2”

Discus throw

Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 119’ 7”; Libby Aleshire, MT, 2nd, 103’ 6”; Lilly Workman, MT, 3rd, 91’ 10”; Megan Sever, W, 7th, 66’ 10”; Kaylin Hughes, W, 8th, 66’ 3”

Boys results

First place, Miami Trace and Washington

100-meter dash

Jadon Rowe, MT, 1st, 11.38; Mason Coffman, W, 3rd, 11.58; Rocky Jones, W, 6th, 11.76

200-meter dash

Jadon Rowe, MT, 1st, 23.06; Toby Mitchell, W, 6th, 23.97

400-meter dash

Anthony Richards, H, 1st, 51.01; Weston Melvin, MT, 2nd, 51.41; Jake Manbevers, MT, 6th, 55.77

800-meter run

D.J. Frost, Mc, 1st, 2:05.50; Todd Ford, MT, 6th, 2:14.42; Eli Fliehman, MT, 8th, 2:24.08; Isaiah Wightman, W, 10th, 2:25.68; Nate Upthegrove, W, 11th, 2:36.24

1600-meter run

Ryan Blum, C, 1st, 4:56.72; Eli Fliehman, MT, 6th, 5:03.98; Max Trimble, MT, 8th, 5:07.95; Jaedan Meriweather, W, 11th, 5:50.72

3200-meter run

Reid Proctor, C, 1st, 10:4450; Max Trimble, MT, 5th, 11:26.87; Eli Fliehman, MT, 6th, 11:27.04

110-meter hurdles

Seth Wise, Mc, 1st, 15.70; Paris Nelson, W, 3rd, 17.03; Brice Perkins, MT, 5th, 17.43; Asher LeBeau, MT, 7th, 18.42

300-meter hurdles

Tristan Wingo, C, 1st, 41.94; Asher LeBeau, MT, 7th, 44.61; Ryan Smith, MT, 8th, 45.85

4 x 100-meter relay

Chillicothe, 1st, 44.38 (Isaac McCory, Xzavier Doss, Miles Lewis, Shawn Smith); Miami Trace, 3rd, 45.16 (Landen Cope, Taevin Brown, Aaron Little, Jadon Rowe); Washington, 4th, 46.11 (Rocky Jones, Toby Mitchell, Mason Coffman, Caden Shiltz)

4 x 200-meter relay

Chillicothe, 1st, 1:32.27 (Xzavier Doss, Mamo Willison, Lucas Rinehart, Tristan Wingo); Miami Trace, 2nd, 1:34.92 (Asher LeBeau, Jake Manbevers, Taevin Brown, Jadon Rowe); Washington, 5th, 1:40.03 (Toby Mitchell, Caden Shiltz, Isaac Hood, Mason Coffman)

4 x 400-meter relay

Chillicothe, 1st, 3:37.78 (Xzavier Doss, Mamo Willison, Lucas Rinehart, Matthew McCorkle); Miami Trace, 3rd, 3:42.77 (Jake Manbevers, Shay Salyers, Todd Ford, Weston Melvin); Washington, 6th, 4:02.12 (Isaiah Wightman, Ryan Elrich, Nate Upthegrove, Jaedan Meriweather)

4 x 800-meter relay

McClain, 1st, 8:40.62 (Mason Reichman, D.J. Frost, Andrew Newland, Luke Bliss); Miami Trace, 4th, 9:07.29 (Weston Melvin, Eli Fliehman, Todd Ford, Max Trimble); Washington, 6th, 10:17.87 (Jaedan Meriweather, Isaiah Wightman, Nate Upthegrove, Mac Miller)

High jump

Max Eikenberry, Mc, 1st, 6’ 0”; Paris Nelson, W, 4th, 5’ 8”; Shay Salyers, MT, 7th, 5’ 6”; Garrett Guess, MT, 10th, 5’ 2”

Pole vault

Jacob Stone, W, 1st, 12’ 0”; Aiden Johnson, MT, tie 2nd, 9’ 6”; Faris Abdulghani, W, 4th, 9’ 6”; Brice Perkins, MT, 7th, 9’ 0”

Long jump

Anthony Richards, H, 1st, 21’ 5”; Rocky Jones, W, 2nd, 21’ 4”; Taevin Brown, MT, 3rd, 19’ 10 1/2”; Shay Salyers, MT, 6th, 18’ 9”

Shot put

Chris Starkey, Mc, 1st, 47’ 4 1/2”; Bryce Bennett, MT, 4th, 42’ 6 1/2”; Dylan Alltop, MT, 5th, 42’ 0”

Discus throw

Derek Whitt, H, 1st, 128’ 4”; Dylan Alltop, MT, 5th, 118’ 11”;