Panthers run-rule Golden Eagles, 12-2

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent Madison Plains in a non-conference game Thursday, May 12.

The Panthers won the game, 12-2 in five innings.

Gavin Cowden started on the mound for Miami Trace and was the winning pitcher. He pitched four innings with one hit and two runs (both earned). He walked four and struck out three.

Cole Little pitched one scoreless inning with one walk and one strikeout.

Evan Morehart began the game for Madison Plains and pitched 2.1 innings, suffering the loss. He allowed eight runs (six earned) with four walks and one strikeout. He hit one batter.

Carson Cahill threw 1.2 innings with two hits, two earned runs and four walks and Josh Long worked two-thirds of an inning with one hit, two runs (one earned) and one walk. He hit one batter.

The Panthers scored two runs in the first and one run in the second.

Miami Trace scored seven runs in the third to take a 10-0 lead.

Madison Plains scored twice in the top of the fifth and Miami Trace also scored twice in the fifth, ending the game by the 10-run rule.

For Miami Trace, Conner Bucher went 2 for 4 with two RBI, one walk and one run scored. He also had one stolen base.

Little had one hit and drove in three runs.

Wes May went 1 for 2 and scored one run; Dillon Hyer was 1 for 2 with a double, scored twice, stole two bases, was hit by a pitch and had one sacrifice; Gaige Stuckey walked twice, stole one base, drove in one run and scored one; Preston Edwards walked and scored; Ashton Connell had one hit and scored one run; Justin Robinson was 1 for 1; Austin Boedeker walked once, was hit by a pitch, stole one base, had one RBI and scored two runs; Kaden Tyler walked once, scored one run and drove in two, including a sacrifice fly; courtesy runner Zach Warnock scored one run; Brady Armstrong scored one run and had two stolen bases; Christian Porter had one walk and Gabe Campanga walked twice.

Ty Sollars had the lone hit for Madison Plains, a double. He also had one stolen base.

Morehart walked and scored and Payton Pollock walked and scored. Long walked twice and had one RBI.

The Panthers stranded five runners and the Golden Eagles left six on base.

Miami Trace (14-4) will host New Lexington in the Sectional tournament Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

MP 000 02x x — 2 1 6

MT 217 02x x — 12 7 2