MT Panthers fall to SE Panthers, 6-4

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted the Panthers of Southeastern High School (near Chillicothe) for a non-conference game Wednesday, May 11 prior to the opening of the Division II Sectional tournament on Monday.

Southeastern won the game, 6-4.

With the loss, Miami Trace goes to 13-4 on the season.

Southeastern scored three runs in the top of the first and lead the entire ballgame.

Miami Trace scored one run in the first, but Southeastern put two on the board in the second.

Trailing 5-1, Miami Trace scored a pair of runs in the third.

Southeastern scored what turned out to be its final run of the game with one in the fourth.

Miami Trace trailed 6-3 when it came to bat in the bottom of the fourth.

The Panthers scored one run, which turned out to be the final run of the game, by either team, as Southeastern held on despite Miami Trace threatening in the bottom of the seventh.

Brady Armstrong started for Miami Trace and pitched four innings. He allowed nine hits and six runs (four earned) with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Gaige Stuckey pitched three innings for Miami Trace, with two hits, no runs, one walk and four strikeouts.

Romey and Leach pitched for Southeastern.

Romey started and pitched 2.2 innings with two hits, three runs (all earned), six walks and one strikeout.

Leach pitched the final 4.1 innings with one earned run, six hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Conner Bucher led Miami Trace with three hits, including a double. He scored twice for the Panthers. Bucher also had two stolen bases.

Kaden Tyler went 2 for 3 with one RBI. He walked once.

Dillon Hyer went 1 for 2 with a walk, one run scored and one RBI. He stole three bases.

Cole Little went 1 for 3 with one RBI. He drew one walk.

Wes May had one hit and walked once.

McWhorter and Pfeifer each had three hits and Estep and Lenox both had two hits for Southeastern.

Panthers beat Madison Plains, 12-2

The Panthers hosted Madison Plains Thursday and won that game, 12-2 in five innings, lifting their record to 14-4.

Miami Trace welcomes New Lexington for the opening round of the Division II Sectional tournament Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

SE 320 100 0 — 6 11 1

MT 102 100 0 — 4 8 2

Miami Trace catcher, Kaden Tyler, awaits the throw as a runner from Southeastern attempts to score during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The runner was out on this play. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_MT-bb-Kaden-Tyler-5-11-2022-1.jpg Miami Trace catcher, Kaden Tyler, awaits the throw as a runner from Southeastern attempts to score during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The runner was out on this play. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald