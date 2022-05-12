Late surge lifts Red Raiders over Blue Lion

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team continued working toward next week’s Sectional tournament with a non-conference game against former South Central Ohio League opponent London, Wednesday, May 11.

The Red Raiders won the game, 13-5.

Washington used four pitchers, starting with Tanner Lemaster, who pitched three innings with two hits and five runs (two earned) with five walks and three strikeouts.

Will Miller pitched 2.1 innings with two hits and six earned runs. He walked two and struck out one.

Charles Wightman worked two-thirds of an inning with three hits, one earned run and one strikeout.

Karson Runk pitched one inning with two hits, one unearned run and one walk.

Fellure started for London on the hill and pitched five innings with five hits, three earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

Greenhill pitched 1.2 innings with three hits and two runs (one earned) with one walk and two strikeouts.

Washington scored three runs in the third, but London put five runs on the board in the third.

It remained a 5-3 game until London scored seven runs in the sixth inning.

The Blue Lions scored one in the bottom of the sixth to put the score at 12-4.

Both teams scored one run in the seventh inning.

Lemaster was the leading hitter for Washington, going 3 for 4 with a double, one run scored and one RBI.

Bryce Yeazel was 2 for 3; Titus Lotz hit a triple, driving in one run and scoring one.

A.J. Dallmayer walked and scored; Runk had one hit, walked once, scored one run and drove in one; Jack Mead went 1 for 4 and scored one run.

Evan Lynch and Tyler Tackage each had one stolen base.

Moore and Fellure led London at the plate, each with two hits.

The Blue Lions (14-5) will play at East Clinton Friday at 5 p.m.

Washington will host the McClain Tigers in the Sectional tournament Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

L 005 007 1 — 13 9 2

W 300 001 1 — 5 8 5

Washington Blue Lion baseball seniors were recognized prior to the game against London Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (l-r); Jack Mead, Karson Runk, Tyler Tackage and Charles Wightman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Blue-Lion-baseball-seniors-May-11-2022-1.jpg Washington Blue Lion baseball seniors were recognized prior to the game against London Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (l-r); Jack Mead, Karson Runk, Tyler Tackage and Charles Wightman. Courtesy photo