MT, Hillsboro early FAC leaders

GREENFIELD — The Frontier Athletic Conference track meet began Tuesday, May 10 at McClain High School in Greenfield.

The conditions were bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

Field events contested for girls were high jump and shot put, and for boys, discus throw, long jump and pole vault.

The only track event that was run as a final was the 4 x 800-meter relay.

After three events for girls, Miami Trace was in first place with 26 points to 24.5 points for Chillicothe.

Hillsboro was third with 21.5 points, with McClain in fourth with 20 points. Jackson and Washington were tied, each with 11 points.

For the boys, after four events, Hillsboro was in first place with 42 points, followed by Miami Trace with 27 points and McClain and Washington tied with 26.

Chillicothe was fifth with 18 points and Jackson had 14 points.

Washington’s Jacob Stone won the pole vault competition, clearing 12’ 0”.

Aiden Johnson of Miami Trace tied for second at 9’ 6”. Washington’s Faris Abdulghani was fourth at 9’ 6” and the Panthers’ Brice Perkins placed seventh at 9’ 0”.

In the long jump, Rocky Jones of Washington was a very close second at 21’ 4”. Anthony Richards of Hillsboro won with a leap of 21’ 5”.

Miami Trace’s Taevin Brown was third at 19’ 10 1/2” and Shay Salyers was sixth at 18’ 9”.

Mimai Trace’s Dylan Alltop placed fifth in the discus throw with a distance of 118’ 11”.

Hillsboro’s Derek Whitt won with a throw of 128’ 4”.

In the shot put, Miami Trace took second and third. Libby Aleshire was second with a throw of 31’ 11 1/2”. Lilly Workman was third at 30’ 3”.

Lily Barnes of McClain won with a throw of 35’ 9”.

Washington’s Jada Ryan was sixth at 28’ 1” and Megan Sever was seventh with a throw of 25’ 7 1/2”.

Sydney Martin of Miami Trace placed tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 4’ 4”.

Teammate Alexis Gardner tied for sixth at 4’ 4”.

For Washington, Aysha Haney and Laurel Marting also tied for sixth at 4’ 4”.

In the 4 x 800-meter relay, Miami Trace was third with a time of 11:09.74. That team was composed of Mallory Conklin, Gracie Shull, Meghan Cory and Carley Payton.

Washington was sixth in 12:08.73. Those runners were Kaithlyn Maquilling, Maggie Copas, Madison Hayes and Shelbee Crago.

Chillicothe won in 10:47.42. Those runners were Simone Fleurima, Katherine McCallum, Allison Gozy and Maylee Young.

In the boys 4 x 800-meter relay, Miami Trace placed fourth in 9:07.29. That relay was comprised of Weston Melvin, Eli Fliehman, Todd Ford and Max Trimble.

Washington’s Jaedan Meriweather, Isaiah Wightman, Nate Upthegrove and Mac Miller placed sixth in 10:17.87.

McClain’s Mason Reichman, D.J. Frost, Andrew Newland and Luke Bliss won with a time of 8:40.62.

The track meet continues Thursday at McClain at 5 p.m.

Washington's Chloe Lovett clears a hurdle in a heat of the 300-meter event at the FAC meet at McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Dylan Alltop of Miami Trace competes in the discus throw at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet at McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Miami Trace's Jana Griffith competes in the 100-meter hurdle event at the FAC meet at McClain High School Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Miami Trace's Brice Perkins clears the bar and begins to fall to the mat in the pole vault competition at the FAC meet at McClain High School Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Miami Trace's Landen Cope, left, and Washington's Toby Mitchell, center, round the curve, along with McClain's Braden Wright during a semifinal of the 200-meter dash at the FAC meet at McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday, May 10, 2022.