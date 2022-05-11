Blue Lion baseball tops Carlisle, 5-2

CARLISLE — The Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team continued to prepare for the postseason with a non-conference game at Carlisle Tuesday, May 10.

The Blue Lions beat the Indians, 5-2.

Titus Lotz started on the mound for Washington and pitched 4.1 innings for the win.

He allowed one hit and one earned run with no walks and six strikeouts.

A.J. Dallmayer got the save, pitching 2.2 innings with two hits, one unearned run, one walk and four strikeouts.

Rowe took the loss in relief for Carlisle. He pitched two-thirds of an inning with no hits, three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. He hit four batters.

Hampton started for the Indians and pitched five innings. He allowed four hits and two earned runs with five walks and five strikeouts.

Larson pitched the final 1.1 innings with one walk, one strikeout and he hit one batter.

The Blue Lions scored one run in the first and the score remained 1-0 until the top of the fifth.

Both teams scored one run in their half of the fifth.

The Blue Lions scored three runs in the sixth and Carlisle scored one run in the seventh.

For Washington, John Wall had one hit, walked twice and has hit by a pitch. He scored three runs for the Blue Lions.

Lotz had two hits; Karson Runk was plunked by a pitch twice and scored one run; Dallmayer walked and had one hit; R.J. Foose walked and had one RBI; Tanner Lemaster walked once, was hit by a pitch and had two RBI; Tyler Tackage was hit by a pitch, walked twice and drove in two runs and Evan Lynch walked and scored one run.

The Blue Lions improved to 14-4 with the win.

Washington hosted London Wednesday and is scheduled to play at East Clinton Friday at 5 p.m.

The Blue Lions will host McClain in the Sectional tournament Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 100 013 0 — 5 4 1

C 000 010 1 — 2 3 0