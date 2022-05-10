Lady Lions fall to Athens in Sectional

ATHENS — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team visited Athens High School for a Division II Sectional tournament game Monday, May 9.

Athens won the game, 7-1.

Athens had nine hits and no errors, while Washington totaled three hits and committed six errors.

Athens will play at Hillsboro Wednesday in the Sectional finals. Hillsboro beat Frontier Athletic Conference rivals Jackson Monday, 3-1.

James earned the pitching victory for Athens. She pitched seven innings with three hits, one unearned run, six strikeouts and one walk. She hit one Washington batter.

Makenna Knisley got the decision for Washington. She pitched six innings with nine hits, seven runs (two earned), five strikeouts and two walks. She hit one Athens batter.

Washington scored its only run in the top of the first.

Kassidy Olsson led off with a bunt single.

Olsson stole second and moved to third on a passed ball.

Makenna Knisley grounded out, scoring Olsson.

Meredith Pabst hit a double in the fifth and Mallori Tucker hit a single in the sixth inning.

Washington stranded two runners and Athens left 11 on base.

Washington set a goal of winning at least 10 games this season and they acheieved that, going 11-9 overall. Washington placed third in the FAC at 6-4.

“This is one of the larger groups of seniors that we’ve had,” Washington head coach Rick Foose said. “This is one of the more talented groups, as well. This group, in addition to last year’s seniors, went from playing in sixth grade all the way through their 12th grade year.

“These girls have had myself and coach (Greg) Knisley as their coaches for a long duration of that time,” Foose said. “It was an emotional day (Monday) for everything to come to an end.

“We did achieve our goal of getting double digits in wins,” Foose said. “I know the girls would like to have matched our most wins, which was 13 in 2007. The weather didn’t really cooperate with us for part of it. We had so many rain outs.” Washington went 13-9 in 2007.

“We’ll dearly miss this group of eight,” Foose said. “We had a lot of them play with the Cougars middle school program. We appreciate all the time they put in, not only the last four years, but, really seven years.”

RHE

W 100 000 0 — 1 3 6

A 221 101 x — 7 9 0

Miami Trace baseball, softball falls to Jackson

The Miami Trace Panthers visited Jackson High School Tuesday for the final game of the Frontier Athletic Conference baseball schedule for 2022.

Jackson won the game, 2-0, to finish tied with the Washington Blue Lions for first place, both at 8-2.

Miami Trace finished third in the conference at 7-3.

In FAC softball, Miami Trace visited Jackson Tuesday and fell to the Iron Ladies, 7-1.

Miami Trace finishes the 2022 season with a record of 1-15. The went 1-9 in the FAC.

Washington High School softball seniors (l-r); Haven McGraw, Makenna Knisley, Meredith Pabst, Mallori Tucker, Kassidy Olsson, Kassidy Hoppes, Cadence Cupp and Kassie Wiseman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Lady-Lion-softball-seniors-5-9-2022-1.jpg Washington High School softball seniors (l-r); Haven McGraw, Makenna Knisley, Meredith Pabst, Mallori Tucker, Kassidy Olsson, Kassidy Hoppes, Cadence Cupp and Kassie Wiseman. Courtesy photo