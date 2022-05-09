MT No. 4, WHS No. 5 baseball seeds

The Division II Sectional baseball tournament drawing was held Sunday, May 8.

The brackets reveal that the two local teams, Miami Trace and Washington, could play for a third time this season in the Sectional finals.

First of all, Miami Trace, the No. 4 seed, will host No. 13 seed New Lexington Monday, May 16 at 5 p.m.

On the same date and at the same time, the No. 5 seed Washington will host the McClain Tigers for a third meeting of the season between those two Frontier Athletic Conference rivals.

If Miami Trace and Washington win their respective games, they would play at Miami Trace for a Sectional championship and a trip to the District tournament in Athens.

The Sectional championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 at 5 p.m.

Jackson is the No. 1 seed and will await the winner of the No. 16 Logan Elm vs No. 17 Vinton County game. Logan Elm hosts Vinton County Saturday at noon. Jackson will host the winner of that game Monday, May 16 at 5 p.m.

Circleville is the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 seed Waverly on May 16. The winner of that game will likely play at Jackson on May 18.

In the bottom half of the brackets, No. 2 seed Sheridan will host No. 15 seed Marietta and No. 7 seed Athens will host No. 10 seed Warren. These games are also scheduled for May 16 at 5 p.m.

No. 3 seed Unioto will host No. 14 seed Fairfield Union and No. 6 seed Gallia Academy will host No. 11 seed Hillsboro on May 16.

The Sectional finals are scheduled for May 18 and the District semifinals are slated for Monday, May 23 at Ohio University in Athens.

The District championship game is scheduled to be played Wednesday, May 25 at 5 p.m. at Ohio University.