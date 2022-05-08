Hillsboro shuts out Lady Lions, 10-0

HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team completed Frontier Athletic Conference play for the 2022 season with a game at Hillsboro Thursday, May 5.

Hillsboro had a no-hitter thrown by Camryn Spruell as they defeated Washington, 10-0 in six innings. Spruell was dominating with no hits, no walks and 16 strikeouts.

Lilly Shaw and Madison Haithcock combined for Washington in the pitching circle.

Hillsboro had 14 hits, 10 earned runs with Shaw recording one strikeout and one walk.

Hillsboro scored one run in the first, two in the third, four in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Spruell went 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs scored.

Gracey Dearmon was 3 for 4 with one RBI.

Kinsey Gilliland had two hits, including a triple, with two runs batted in and three runs scored.

Halle Reveal went 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI.

Washington is now 11-8 overall. The Lady Lions finish with a winning record of 6-4 in the FAC.

Washington plays at Athens Monday in the Sectional tournament.

RHE

W 000 000 x — 0 0 3

H 102 403 x — 10 14 0