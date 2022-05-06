MT 2nd at invit.

On another cloudy, rainy afternoon and evening in Fayette County Thursday, May 5, the Miami Trace Panthers hosted their annual track and field invitational.

The Miami Trace girls team placed second with 106.5 points.

Jonathan Alder won with 134.5 points.

McClain was third with 91.5 points, followed by Greeneview (74), Hillsboro (71) and Washington (67).

Westfall was seventh with 63.5 team points and Waverly scored 50 points.

On the boys’ side, Greeneview won with 119.5 points.

Jonathan Alder was second with 111 points, followed by Waverly with 93 and Miami Trace in fourth with 87 points.

McClain was fifth with 79.5 points, followed by Hillsboro (71), Westfall (30) and Washington (27).

Miami Trace’s Jana Griffith won the 300-meter hurdles in a very close contest with Washington’s Chloe Lovett, 48.27 to 48.32.

Miami Trace’s Lilly Workman won the shot put with a throw of 31’ 10”.

Libby Aleshire of Miami Trace took second in the discus throw with a distance of 110’ 6”.

Washington’s Aysha Haney, Allie Mongold, Lovett and Kierstyn Mitchell combined to place second in the 4 x 200-meter relay in a time of 1:52.62.

Mongold, Mitchell, Lovett and Morgan Cartwright took second in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:33.22

Washington’s Madison Hayes placed second in the 1600-meter run in 5:37.29. Hayes was second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:13.36.

Jaden Rowe of Miami Trace won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.49.

Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau, Jake Manbevers, Aaron Little, Landen Cope won the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:37.66.

Cope, Taevin Brown, Little and Rowe won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 45.52.

Rowe took second in the 200-meter dash in 23.57.

Miami Trace’s Brice Perkins and Aiden Johnson tied for first place in the pole vault at 10’ 0”.

The Frontier Athletic Conference meet will be held at McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday and Thursday at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace and Washington girls results

4 x 800-meter relay

Miami Trace, 4th, 11:28.60 (Mallory Conklin, Gracie Shull, Meghan Cory, Carley Payton)

100-meter hurdles

Jana Griffith, MT, 4th, 17.24; Morgan Cartwright, W, 6th, 17.81; Courtney Arnold, MT, 10th, 19.35; Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, 11th, 20.12

100-meter dash

Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 5th, 13.29; Alyssa Butler, MT, 6th, 13.36; Haley Brenner, W, 11th, 14.00; Laurel Marting, W, 14th, 14.68

4 x 200-meter relay

Washington, 2nd, 1:52.62 (Aysha Haney, Allie Mongold, Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell); Miami Trace, 4th, 1:57.04 (Sydney Martin, Mary Pfeifer, Alexis Gardner, Alyssa Butler)

1600-meter run

Madison Hayes, W, 2nd, 5:37.29; Mallory Conklin, MT, 7th, 6:03.89; Meghan Cory, MT, 9th, 6:13.39; Maggie Copas, W, 12th, 6:22.33

4 x 100-meter relay

Miami Trace, 3rd, 53.28 (Jana Griffith, Mary Pfeifer, Kaelin Pfeifer, Alyssa Butler); Washington, 7th, 54.69 (Aysha Haney, Allie Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell, Haley Brenner)

400-meter dash

Sydney Martin, MT, 5th, 1:07.74; Gracie Shull, MT, 6th, 1:08.30; Kayli Merritt, W, 7th, 1:10.01; Arajah Mack, W, 13th, 1:14.53

300-meter hurdles

Jana Griffith, MT, 1st, 48.27; Chloe Lovett, W, 2nd, 48.32; Courtney Arnold, MT, 5th, 52.07; Morgan Cartwright, W, 6th, 52.64

800-meter run

Mallory Conklin, MT, 6th, 2:49.11; Hannah Binegar, MT, 10th, 3:10.77; Kayli Merritt, W, 12th, 3:18.46

200-meter dash

Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 3rd, 27.81; Laurel Marting, W, 13th, 30.69; Arajah Mack, W, 14th, 33.32

3200-meter run

Madison Hayes, W, 2nd, 12:13.36; Meghan Cory, MT, 8th, 14:09.05; Amberly Szczerbiak, MT 12th, 15:02.48

4 x 400-meter relay

Washington, 2nd, 4:33.22 (Allie Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell, Chloe Lovett, Morgan Cartwright); Miami Trace, 4th, Sydney Martin, Kaelin Pfeifer, Gracie Shull, Alexis Gardner) ‘

High jump

Laurel Marting, W, 3rd, 4’ 8”; Alexis Gardner, MT, tie 10th, 4’ 2”; Sydney Martin, MT, 12th, 4’ 2”

Long jump

Alyssa Butler, MT, 3rd, 15’ 3”; Aysha Haney, W, 4th, 14’ 10”; Jana Griffith, MT, 6th 14’ 5”; Aaralyne Estep, W, 8th, 14’ 2”

Discus throw

Libby Aleshire, MT, 2nd, 110’ 6”; Lilly Workman, MT, 4th, 100’ 6”; Kaylin Hughes, W, 12th, 63’ 1”; Megan Sever, W, 15th, 56’ 1”

Shot put

Lilly Workman, MT, 1st, 31’ 10”; Libby Aleshire, MT, 3rd, 29’ 11”; Megan Sever, W, 12th, 25’ 3 1/2”; Kaylin Hughes, W, 15th 22’ 3 1/2”

Pole vault

Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, 4th, 7’ 6”; Miranda Cory, MT, tie 6th, 7’ 0”; Mackenzie Cory, MT, 10th, 6’ 0”

Miami Trace and Washington boys results

4 x 800-meter relay

Miami Trace, 6th, 9:19.95 (Weston Melvin, Eli Fliehman, Todd Ford, Max Trimble)

110-meter hurdles

Paris Nelson, W, 4th, 16.60; Brice Perkins, MT, 6th, 17.66; Asher LeBeau, MT, 8th, 19.15

100-meter dash

Jaden Rowe, MT, 1st, 11.49; Mason Coffman, W 3rd, 11.52; Taevin Brown, MT, 6th, 12.13

4 x 200-meter relay

Miami Trace, 1st, 1:37.66 (Asher LeBeau, Jake Manbevers, Aaron Little, Landen Cope)

1600-meter run

Eli Fliehman, MT, 8th, 5:19.23; Max Trimble, MT, 9th, 5:22.84

4 x 100-meter relay

Miami Trace, 1st, 45.52 (Landen Cope, Taevin Brown, Aaron Little, Jaden Rowe)

400-meter dash

Weston Melvin, MT, 4th, 52.86; Jake Manbevers, MT, 7th, 56.28; Isaiah Wightman, W, 11th, 58.78; Jaedan Meriweather, W 14th, 1:02.68

300-meter hurdles

Asher LeBeau, MT, 3rd, 42.98; Ryan Smith, MT, 7th, 45.72; Mason Coffman, W, 9th, 45.93

800-meter run

Todd Ford, MT, 9th, 2:22.00; Connor Hostetler, MT, 10th, 2:39.47; Nathan Upthegrove, W, 11th, 2:40.25

200-meter dash

Jaden Rowe, MT, 2nd, 23.57; Toby Mitchell, W, 5th, 24.04; Landen Cope, MT, 9th, 24.86; Justin Everhart, MT, 10th, 25.25

3200-meter run

Eli Fliehman, MT, 7th, 11:51.06; Max Trimble, MT, 8th, 11:52.00

4 x 400-meter relay

Miami Trace, 6th, 3:57.22 (Jake Manbevers, shay Salyers, Todd Ford, Weston Melvin); Washington, 7th, 4:16.84 (Toby Mitchell, Nathan Upthegrove, Ryan Elrich, Mason Coffman)

High jump

Shay Salyers, MT, 3rd, 5’ 8”; Paris Nelson, W, 4th, 5’ 8”; Garrett Guess, MT, tie 10th, 5’ 2”

Long jump

Taevin Brown, MT, 6th, 18’ 2”; Shay Salyers, MT, 9th, 17’ 3”

Discus throw

Dylan Alltop, MT, 6th, 112’ 1”; Cole Campbell, MT, 10th, 96’ 2”

Shot put

Dylan Alltop, MT, 4th, 41’ 4”; Charles Souther, W, 6th, 40’ 2”; Mason Mustain, W, 7th, 39’ 8”; Cole Campbell, MT, 10th, 38’ 1/2”

Pole vault

Brice Perkins, MT, tie 1st, 10’ 0”; Aiden Johnson, MT, tie 1st, 10’ 0”

Alyssa Butler (left) begins her leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay for Miami Trace after receiving the baton from Alexis Gardner during the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 5, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_MT-girls-4-x-2-5-5-2022.jpg Alyssa Butler (left) begins her leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay for Miami Trace after receiving the baton from Alexis Gardner during the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 5, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Madison Hayes, at right, runs alongside Jonathan Alder’s Eliza Streit in the 1600-meter event at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hayes placed second and Streit won this race. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Lady-Lion-1600-5-5-2022.jpg Washington’s Madison Hayes, at right, runs alongside Jonathan Alder’s Eliza Streit in the 1600-meter event at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hayes placed second and Streit won this race. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Two Blue Lions and two Panthers race each other in a heat of the 100-meter dash at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 5, 2022. (l-r); Mason Coffman, Washington; Jaden Rowe, Miami Trace; Trevaughn Jackson, Washington and Taevin Brown, Miami Trace. Rowe won this event in 11.49, just .01 second ahead of Craig Finley from Greeneview. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_100-Mdash-boys-5-5-2022.jpg Two Blue Lions and two Panthers race each other in a heat of the 100-meter dash at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 5, 2022. (l-r); Mason Coffman, Washington; Jaden Rowe, Miami Trace; Trevaughn Jackson, Washington and Taevin Brown, Miami Trace. Rowe won this event in 11.49, just .01 second ahead of Craig Finley from Greeneview. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers takes the handoff from Asher LeBeau alongside two competitors from Hillsboro during a heat of the 4 x 200-meter relay at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 5, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_MT-boys-4-x-2-5-5-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers takes the handoff from Asher LeBeau alongside two competitors from Hillsboro during a heat of the 4 x 200-meter relay at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 5, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald