Blue Lion elementary basketball camp set for June 14-16


Washington High School varsity boys basketball coach Shannon Bartruff is announcing the annual elementary school camp.

The camp is for boys and girls who will be in grades 3, 4, 5 and 6 this upcoming school year. It will be held June 14, 15 and 16.

Third and fourth grade boys and girls camp will run each day from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

The fifth and sixth-graders camp goes from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The cost is $20 per child.

Please make checks payable to: Washington City Schools, 400 S. Elm Street, Washington C.H., 43160.

If you send a check early please make it: Attention to Coach Bartruff and Coach Bihl.

Please arrive early to check in and pay and be sure to bring something for your child to drink.

