Miami Trace tennis splits matches with Hillsboro

The Miami Trace High School tennis team hosted a rare doubleheader of matches against Hillsboro Tuesday, May 3.

Hillsboro won the first match, 3-2 and Miami Trace won the second match, also by a 3-2 score.

The matches were eight-game pro-sets.

In the first match, at first singles, Jacob Cline lost to Charlie Schneider, 4-8.

At second singles, Jacob Pettit fell to Ryan Fender, 6-8.

Robbie Bennett defeated Ben Florea at third singles, 8-0.

At first doubles, Carter Bainter and Jonah Goddard lost to the team of Jacob Smith and Landen Weber, 3-8.

At second doubles, Kaden Howard and Conner Collins beat Madisyn Hollen and Burns, 8-0.

In the second match of the day, at first singles, Goddard beat Smith, 8-3.

Pettit lost to Schneider at second singles, 5-8.

Tucker Walton lost to Weber at third singles, 0-8.

At first doubles, Bainter and Cline beat Smith and Weber, 8-1.

At second doubles, Bennett and Aiden Pence teamed to beat Hollen and Burns, 8-0.

“It was great to bounce back in the second match and get the league win,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said. “We’re looking forward to Sectionals.”

The tennis Sectional will be held in Portsmouth on Monday.

Carter Bainter makes the return for Miami Trace in a first doubles match against Hillsboro Tuesday, May 3, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Carter-Bainter-MT10us-5-4-2022-1.jpg Carter Bainter makes the return for Miami Trace in a first doubles match against Hillsboro Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Miami Trace’s Jonah Goddard serves to Hillsboro during a first doubles match at Miami Trace High School, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Jonah-Goddard-MT-10us-5-4-2022-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Jonah Goddard serves to Hillsboro during a first doubles match at Miami Trace High School, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.