Panther tennis falls to Unioto

The Miami Trace High School tennis team hosted the Shermans from Unioto High School for a non-conference match Monday, May 2.
Unioto won the match, sweeping the five varsity courts.
At first singles, Jacob Cline lost to Lucas Haines, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6.
At second singles, Jacob Pettit lost to Ashton Sigler, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6.
Robbie Bennett lost at third singles to Mason Thornberry, 5-7, 7-5, 1-6.
“All three matches went three sets,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said of the singles play. “In two of the three matches, we fought back to force a third set. In the end we wore down, but it was a great learning experience.”
At first doubles, Carter Bainter and Jonah Goddard lost to Stand and Thornberry, 4-6, 3-6.
At second doubles, Kaden Howard and Tucker Walton lost, 4-6, 4-6.
“(It was) difficult to work so hard and not come out on the winning end,” Leach said. “We are improving.”