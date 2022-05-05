Panther tennis falls to Unioto

The Miami Trace High School tennis team hosted the Shermans from Unioto High School for a non-conference match Monday, May 2.

Unioto won the match, sweeping the five varsity courts.

At first singles, Jacob Cline lost to Lucas Haines, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6.

At second singles, Jacob Pettit lost to Ashton Sigler, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6.

Robbie Bennett lost at third singles to Mason Thornberry, 5-7, 7-5, 1-6.

“All three matches went three sets,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said of the singles play. “In two of the three matches, we fought back to force a third set. In the end we wore down, but it was a great learning experience.”

At first doubles, Carter Bainter and Jonah Goddard lost to Stand and Thornberry, 4-6, 3-6.

At second doubles, Kaden Howard and Tucker Walton lost, 4-6, 4-6.

“(It was) difficult to work so hard and not come out on the winning end,” Leach said. “We are improving.”

Miami Trace’s Robbie Bennett makes the return during a third singles match against Unioto at Miami Trace High School Monday, May 2, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Mt-10us-Robbie-Bennett-5-2-22.jpg Miami Trace’s Robbie Bennett makes the return during a third singles match against Unioto at Miami Trace High School Monday, May 2, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald