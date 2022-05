Miami Trace track competes at McClain

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers track teams visited McClain High School in Greenfield for a tri-meet (along with Lynchburg-Clay) Tuesday, April 26.

McClain won the girls’ meet with 83 points to 56 for Miami Trace.

McClain won the boys’ meet, scoring 75 points to 66 for the Panthers.

For Miami Trace, Mallory Conklin won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:40.

Alyssa Butler won the long jump with a leap of 16’ 3 1/2”.

Eli Fliehman placed first in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:17. He also won the 3200-meter run in 11:49.

Weston Melvin won the 400-meter dash in a time of 54.4.

Asher LeBeau won the 300-meter hurdle event in 45.1.

Todd Ford won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:24.

Cole Campbell took first in the discus throw with a distance of 128’ 0”.

MT Girls results

4 x 800-meter relay

MT, 2nd, 12:59 (Carley Payton, Hannah Binegar, Amberly Szczerbiak, Zoey Blanton)

100-meter hurdles

Jana Griffith, 2nd, 17.3; Courtney Arnold, 18.9; Hannah Houck, 20.7; Megan Brandt, 21.4

4 x 200-meter relay

1:57 (Sydney Martin, Alexis Gardner, Mary Pfeifer, Courtney Arnold)

1600-meter run

Amberly Szczerbiak, 2nd, 7:24

4 x 100-meter relay

54.8 (Jana Griffith, Gracie Shull, Mary Pfeifer, Alyssa Butler); 1:08 (Sureya Lopez, Hannah Cummings, Emily Turner, Libby Aleshire)

400-meter dash

Kaelin Pfeifer, 2nd, 1:06; Carley Payton, 3rd, 1:17

300-meter hurdles

Courtney Arnold, 2nd, 52.7; Megan Brandt, 59.2; Hannah Houck, 1:01

800-meter run

Mallory Conklin, 1st, 2:40; Gracie Shull, 3rd, 3:04; Zoey Blanton, 3:18

200-meter dash

Jana Griffith, 2nd, 28.7; Sydney Martin, 3rd, 29.3

3200-meter run

Amberly Szczerbiak, 2nd, 16:30

4 x 400-meter relay

4:49 (Sydney Martin, Mary Pfeifer, Alexis Gardner, Mallory Conklin)

Pole vault

Miranda Cory, 2nd, 7’ 0”; Gracie Shull, 6’ 0”

High jump

Sydney Martin, tie 2nd, 4’ 4”; Alexis Gardner, 4’ 2”; Amberly Szczerbiak, 4’ 2”; Megan Brandt, 4’ 0”

Long jump

Alyssa Butler, 1st, 16’ 3 1/2”; Sureya Lopez, 11’ 8 1/2”; Lilee Joseph, 10’ 9”

Shot put

Libby Aleshire, 2nd, 30’ 5”; Lilly Workman, 3rd, 28’ 2 1/2”; Emily Turner, 26’ 4”; Sureya Lopez, 26’ 3”; Hannah Cummings, 21’ 9”; Jordann Cockerill, 17’ 11”; Haylee Entrekin, 16’ 6”

Discus throw

Lilly Workman, 2nd, 106’ 2”; Libby Aleshire, 3rd, 104’ 5”; Hannah Cummings, 76’ 11”; Emily Turner, 76’ 0”; Sureya Lopez, 70’ 10”; Haylee Entriken, 44’ 5”; Jordann Cockerill, 38’ 2”

MT Boys results

4 x 800-meter relay

10:43 (Connor Hostetler, Justin Everhart, Reilly Campbell, Aiden Johnson)

110-meter hurdles

Brice Perkins, 2nd, 18.2; Asher LeBeau, 3rd, 18.9; Christian Rossiter, 20.3

100-meter dash

Taevin Brown, 2nd, 11.8; Landen Cope, 3rd, 11.9; Garrett Guess, 12.3; Jake Manbevers, 12.4; Bryson Wallace, 12.5; Angelo Friel, 12.5; Terrell Statham, 12.5; Konner Orso, 12.6; Ian Mavis, 13.0; Jayden Jones, 13.0; Evan Mollett, 13.2; Kolton Moore, 13.3; Justin Thompson, 13.4; Malachi Jones, 13.7; Ethan Smith, 13.8; Nathan Cockerill, 14.2; Nate Louderback, 14.7

4 x 200-meter relay

1:40 (Asher LeBeau, Aaron Little, Landen Cope, Jadon Rowe); 1:48 (Jake Combs, Brice Perkins, Terrell Statham, Keagan Williams)

1600-meter run

Eli Fliehman, 1st, 5:17; Todd Ford, 2nd, 5:31; Max Trimble, 3rd, 5:32; Josh Lewis, 5:48.3; Aiden Johnson, 5:48.6; Seth Thompson, 6:21

4 x 100-meter relay

45.7 (Landen Cope, Aaron Little, Taevin Brown, Jadon Rowe); 52.5 (Ethan Smith, Konner Orso, Terrell Statham, Malachi Jones); 54.9 (Caleb Bennett, Cole Campbell, Dylan Alltop, Bryce Bennett)

400-meter dash

Weston Melvin, 1st, 54.4; Ryan Smith, 58.8; Ray Finley, 1:13

300-meter hurdles

Asher LeBeau, 1st, 45.1; Brice Perkins, 2nd, 48.7

800-meter run

Todd Ford, 1st, 2:24; Connor Hostetler, 3rd, 2:37; Aiden Johnson, 2:44; Nehemiah Lehr, 2:43; Josh Lewis, 2:44; Seth Thompson, 2:55; Terrell Statham, 26.6; Konner Orso, 26.7; Garrett Guess, 27.0; Jayden Jones, 27.1

200-meter dash

Jake Manbevers, 3rd, 24.11; Landen Cope, 24.13; Aaron Little, 25.8; Bryson Wallace, 25.2; Ian Mavis, 26.3; Christian Rossiter, 26.5; Terrell Statham, 26.6; Konner Oros, 26.7; Garrett Guess, 27.0; Jayden Jones, 27.1; Keagan Williams, 27.1; Evan Mollett, 27.31; Kolton Moore, 27.32; Angelo Friel, 27.5; Ethan Smith, 28.1; Justin Thompson, 29.2; Jake Combs, 29.5; Nate Louderback, 30.2; Nathan Cockerill, 30.6; Malachi Jones, 32.4

3200-meter run

Eli Fliehman, 1st, 11:49; Justin Everhart, 3rd, 12:47

4 x 400-meter relay

4:02 (Jake Manbevers, Jadon Rowe, Bryson Wallace, Melvin)

Pole vault

Angelo Friel, 2nd, 8’ 0”

High jump

Eli Fliehman, 5’ 2”, tie 3rd, Melvin, 5’ 2”, tie 3rd; Garrett Guess, 5’ 0”

Long jump

Preston Reed, 2nd, 17’ 10 1/2”; Jake Manbevers, 16’ 11”; Bryson Wallace, 16’ 9”; Konner Orso, 16’ 5”; Aaron Little, 16’ 2”

Shot put

Cole Campbell, 3rd, 39’ 1/2”; Dylan Alltop, 38’ 2”; Bryce Bennett, 34’ 8”; Caleb Bennett, 29’ 4”; Todd Ford, 31’ 7”; Weston Pettit, 25’ 8”; Travis Workman, 24’ 6 1/2”

Discus throw

Cole Campbell, 1st, 128’ 0”; Dylan Alltop, 114’ 8”; Bryce Bennett, 109’ 2”; Caleb Bennett, 86’ 2”; Weston Pettit, 78’ 6”; Travis Workman, 63’ 9”