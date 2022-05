Washington High School girls tennis coach Samantha Bihl is announcing the annual Blue Lion summer tennis camp.

The camp is for kids who will be in grades 2-6 in the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

The event will be held for three days, June 27, 28 and 29, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the courts at Gardner Park.

The cost is $30 per participant.

Parents can e-mail Coach Bihl to register their child at [email protected]