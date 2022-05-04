Tackage to attend Carnegie Mellon

Washington High School senior Tyler Tackage recently made one of many big decisions he will address in life as he signed a letter of intent to attend Carnegie Mellon University, located in Pittsburgh.

It’s not easy to get into Carnegie Mellon. The university accepts less than 20 percent of those who wish to attend the private research institution.

“I always wanted to play football in college,” Tackage said. “My parents always wanted me to get a good degree with it, too. When you have an opportunity to play football at a university that’s ranked 25th in the nation, it’s kind of hard to pass up. I couldn’t pass it up.

“It’s a very good school and I’m honored to be able (to go there),” Tackage said.

“Tyler is the epitome of what you look for in a student-athlete,” Washington High School head football coach Chuck Williamson said. “He does it all. He’s a tremendous athlete.

“His work ethic is second to none,” Williamson said. “In the classroom…he wouldn’t be going to this school if it wasn’t for that.

“He will be successful in life at anything he does,” Williamson said. “He puts everything he’s got into it. He was the leader of our program, really for the last two years. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s unbelievable.”

Tackage was a two-year captain for the Blue Lion football team, playing linebacker.

“That was very rare for us,” Williamson said. “Usually juniors aren’t captains. He was voted captain by his peers. That’s what they thought of him.

“Last year, our running back broke his ankle,” Williamson said. “Tyler came in and played running back for us and linebacker. He’s just a phenomenal player all the way around.

“(Carnegie Mellon) is difficult to get into,” Williamson said. “He will go in there and excel; he’ll be a star there. We’ll hear a lot of things of him from there.

“I’m excited just to follow his career through there,” Williamson said.

“I’ve loved my time at Court House (schools),” Tackage said. “I’ve met some people that I’ll be with forever. I can’t thank this place enough. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Court House. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Tackage said his favorite subject in high school is math.

“Matt Rader is my favorite teacher of all time,” Tackage said. “That’s one of the reasons I’ve really enjoyed the subject.”

Thank yous

“I would like to thank my coaches, for everything they’ve pushed me through,” Tackage said. “My teammates and my friends, of course. But, mostly my parents, for pushing me to be good in the classroom, just like I’m good on the football field. I’d like to thank them.”

As for a course of study, Tackage said he was deciding between business finance or data statistics. “I’m not sure yet,” Tackage said.

“It’s definitely going to take a lot of hard work,” Tackage said. “Trying to balance out school and football. Taking that to the college level, to a university like that, trying to balance between school and football and social life, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to take a lot of work, but I’m ready for it.”

Tyler Tackage, seated, center, a senior at Washington High School, recently signed a letter of intent to attend Carnegie Mellon University. Seated, at left, is Washington Blue Lion football coach Trent Williamson and, at right, Washington Blue Lion head football coach, Chuck Williamson. In back, Tyler’s parents, Todd and Alicia Tackage. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Tyler-Tackage-signs-4-19-2022.jpg Tyler Tackage, seated, center, a senior at Washington High School, recently signed a letter of intent to attend Carnegie Mellon University. Seated, at left, is Washington Blue Lion football coach Trent Williamson and, at right, Washington Blue Lion head football coach, Chuck Williamson. In back, Tyler’s parents, Todd and Alicia Tackage. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald