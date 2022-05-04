Blue Lion tennis falls to Jackson

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team played the team from Jackson High School Monday, May 2.

Jackson won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Garrett DeWees lost to Landon Smith, 1-6, 5-6.

At second singles, Blake Bagheri beat Ethan Crabtree, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

Drew Ferguson lost at third singles to Theron Smith, 5-7, 3-6.

At first doubles, Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright beat D.J. Eplin and Walker West, 6-3, 6-3.

At second doubles, Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader lost 6-7 (2-7), 2-6 to Harley Woltz and Chance Thorpe.