Lady Panthers split with McClain

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team played back-to-back games against the McClain Lady Tigers on April 26 and April 27.

The game on April 26 was played at Greenfield’s Mitchell Park.

The Lady Tigers won this game, 8-7.

On April 27, Miami Trace won its first game of the season, 15-7.

In that game, Sidney Payton went 3 for 5 with a home run.

Mallory Mitchem hit a double and Brooklyn Riggs hit a double for Miami Trace.

Cadence Nichols hit a triple for the Lady Panthers.

“The girls really did a great job,” Miami Trace assistant coach Chris Ford said. “We’re very proud of the girls and the way they played.”

Mitchem was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace.

“She hasn’t seen the mound a whole lot,” Ford said. “She came in and did the job and we’re real proud of her for doing that.”

The Lady Panthers scored 13 runs in the third inning.

Miami Trace is now 1-12 overall, 1-7 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Tuesday’s game against Waverly was cancelled.

Miami Trace lost 16-4 at home to Chillicothe on Monday, May 2.

Miami Trace is scheduled to play at home Wednesday against FAC opponent Hillsboro.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald