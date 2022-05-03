Lady Lion softball beats McClain, 10-1

GREENFIELD — The Washington Lady Lions varsity softball team visited Mitchell Park in Greenfield to take on McClain in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Monday, May 2.

Washington won the game, 10-1.

The win lifts Washington’s record to 11-7 overall, 6-3 in the FAC.

Washington has a game scheduled for Thursday at Hillsboro to complete FAC play.

Makenna Knisley pitched seven innings for the win for Washington.

She allowed four hits and one earned run with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Blythe Bolender started in the pitcher’s circle for McClain, taking the loss. She pitched four innings with five hits and two earned runs. She struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Vivian Dennis pitched three innings with six hits and eight runs (seven earned). She recorded one strikeout and issued five walks.

McClain had two hits by Abby Atkinson, who scored the Lady Tigers’ only run, and Bolender had two hits.

The game was scoreless until Washington scored two runs in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Lions scored two more in the fifth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh.

McClain avoided the shut out with one run in the seventh.

In the fourth for Washington, Makenna Knisley singled and Kassidy Hoppes went in as a courtesy runner.

Hoppes moved to second on a ground out. She moved up to third on a single by Addison Knisley.

Cadie Cupp singled home Hoppes and Knisley.

In the fifth, Mallori Tucker led off with a triple and scored on a single by Kassidy Olsson.

Olsson stole second and moved to third on a ground out by Makenna Knisley.

Olsson scored on a wild pitch to give Washington a 4-0 lead.

In the sixth, Addison Knisley led off with a double.

She went to third on a passed ball and scored on another passed ball.

In the top of the seventh, Tucker led off with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Olsson.

Tucker scored on an error and Kassie Wiseman followed with a home run to left field.

Makenna Knisley drew a walk and Haven McGraw followed with a home run to left field, scoring courtesy runner Hoppes.

Addison Knisley then doubled and Cupp walked.

Knisley moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a steal of home.

The 11 wins is the most for Washington since 2007, when the team won 13 games, according to head coach Rick Foose.

Addison Knisley finished the game going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two doubles.

Olsson had two hits, drove in one and score one run.

Lilly Shaw had one hit for Washington.

Washington will play at Athens in the Sectional tournament Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m.

McClain will play at Chillicothe Saturday at noon.

RHE

W 000 221 5 — 10 11 1

Mc 000 000 1 — 1 4 2